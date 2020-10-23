New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years

Takaaki Nakagami will stay with the LCR Honda satellite team until the end of 2022 and will be riding the factory Honda bike in 2021, the same spec as that of the Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro. Nakagami will be joined by Alex Marquez next season, who replaces Cal Crutchlow in the team.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Takaaki Nakagami has been with LCR Honda since 2018 when he moved up from Moto2 expand View Photos
Takaaki Nakagami has been with LCR Honda since 2018 when he moved up from Moto2

Highlights

  • Takaaki Nakagami has been with LCR Honda since joining MotoGP in 2018
  • Nakagami will be joined by Alex Marquez next season at LCR Honda
  • All Honda riders will be using the same spec bikes in the 2021 season

Takaaki Nakagami has renewed his contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and will be riding a factory Honda in 2021. The Japanese rider has been signed on for another two years and will continue to ride for the LCR Honda satellite team in the MotoGP premier-class. At present, Nakagami rides last year's RC213V and is currently the top Honda rider in the 2020 MotoGP standings in fifth place. With the confirmation, Nakagami becomes the fourth confirmed rider for HRC along until 2022 alongside Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro, who signed with the team in July this year.

Also Read: MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda

Speaking on the contract renewal, Takaaki Nakagami said, "I'm very happy to be able to continue racing for LCR Honda Idemitsu in 2021 and beyond. I'm grateful to Honda for their generous support, allowing me to bring out my full potential this season. I will be doing my best to gain solid results for the remaining races, and build on that momentum next year. I'm aiming higher with Honda. I look forward to your continued support."

eqhvuqe8

Takaaki Nakagami and HRC made the announcement ahead of the Teruel GP this weekend

Tetsuhiro Kuwata, HRC Director - General Manager, Race Operations Management Division, said, "I am very pleased that we can continue to battle with Takaaki Nakagami in the MotoGP class next season onwards. I am truly grateful to the fans and Idemitsu who have supported his career to date. This season, Nakagami's performance has been solid, finishing within the points in every race, and is currently fifth. His presence in the MotoGP class is on the rise, and we look forward to his performance in the remaining races. He will be joined by Alex Marquez from next year, and I hope the two teammates will be able to bring out the best in each other, and bring the team better results than ever before."

Newsbeep

As part of cost-cutting measures, the 2021 MotoGP season will see all manufacturers use 2020-spec engines and aerodynamic fairings. This will level the playing field at least for the first round, after which the normal rules will apply once again. At present, Aprilia is the only manufacturer that gets the concession allowing it to update its engine and aero for next year. However, all manufacturers can upgrade the chassis, suspension and electronics on their 2021 bikes.

Also Read: MotoGP: Injured Marquez, Crutchlow & Rins Will Attempt For Andalusian GP

l99k7ajk

Takaaki Nakagami is currently placed fifth in the 2020 MotoGP rider standings

Speaking to the press ahead of the Teruel GP this weekend, Nakagami said, "For the next season, I can say that I'll ride the latest bike. The four bikes will be exactly the same, this is good news for me. Last three years for me, I rode the previous [year's] bike. So, for next season, the regulations are not exactly the same situation as always but Honda say that the four bikes - Marc, Alex, Pol and me - are [the] same package, same bike. I'm really happy, but now it's time to show our potential and if we can beat the Repsol team, if we can fight with the factory team it will be nice."

0 Comments

Nakagami will be joined by Alex Marquez next year, while Pol Espargaro will join Marc Marquez in the factory team. Interestingly, Alex was moved to LCR from Repsol Honda before the 2020 season began. After a forgettable start in the initial rounds, the rider has gone on to secure two consecutive podiums at Le Mans and Aragon so far. However, the whole equation does drop Nakagami's current teammate Cal Crutchlow out of Honda for next season. The very capable rider is expected to land a seat by the end of this season, but has not confirmed anything so far.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities