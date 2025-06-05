Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor CompanyHonda Civic Type R Bows Out Of Europe With Limited-Run Ultimate Edition2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10.30 LakhTata Harrier EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest Electric SUV2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Adventure launched: Gets updated styling, features and more! | Walkaround | carandbikeAll-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational

With the inauguration of 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Thane, the entire 701 km stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur is now fully open
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new expressway is a 6-lane access controlled corridor
  • It promises to cut down Mumbai-Nagpur travel time to half
  • Toll charges per km have been fixed at Rs. 2.06 per km

The over 700-km long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has become fully operational on Thursday, 5th June with the inauguration of a final stretch of 76 km stretch between Amane in Thane and Igatpuri in Nashik. The inauguration was done by State Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. 
The expressway has been officially named as Hindi Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

 

Nagpur Mumbai expressway 2

The entire expressway is 701 kms long.

 

The newly opened stretch promises to reduce the travel time between Thane and Igatpuri from current one and a half hours to just 40 mins. It includes a 7.80 km long tunnel that cuts through the western ghats and brings down the elevation to 160 meters from present 450 meters. The entire drive from Nagpur to Mumbai will now take 8 hours instead of 15 hours which was the case before work began on the corridor.

 

Nagpur Mumbai expressway 3

The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,182 crore.

 

Also Read: Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 Approved: Check Subsidies For Electric Scooters And Cars

 

The expressway passes through 10 districts and 390 villages of Maharashtra. It has a total of 26 toll booths and after the latest revision announced on April 1, 2025 one way toll charges for passenger cars between Nagpur and Igatpuri were fixed at Rs. 1,290 which translates to just over Rs. 2/km. These rates will be valid till March 31, 2028. According to the recently announced Maharashtra EV policy, electric vehicles will be exempt from paying toll on the expressway.

 

# expressways# mumbai nagpur expressway# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 296 km long Bundelkhand expressway is India's third longest expressway crossing seven districts, which include Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.
    Bundelkhand Expressway: Top Features You Need To Know
  • According to government data, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has spent Rs 14,850 crore building the 296 km long four-lane expressway.
    PM Modi To Inaugurate 296 Km Long Bundelkhand Expressway On July 16
  • In a big step up for road infrastructure for Delhi, two newly-built expressways were inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new routes include 'Phase 1 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, with the latter being India's first smart and green highway.
    Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway Inaugurated

Latest News

  • With the inauguration of 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Thane, the entire 701 km stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur is now fully open
    Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational
  • Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after being part of TVS since 2021
    Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company
  • Limited to just 40 units, the Ultimate Editions are the final Civic Type R in Europe ahead of sales ending in 2026.
    Honda Civic Type R Bows Out Of Europe With Limited-Run Ultimate Edition
  • With the update, the motorcycle is now OBD-2B compliant and receives new colour options
    2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10.30 Lakh
  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest Electric SUV
  • Less than a year after its first major overhaul, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out another update for the Yezdi Adventure. Here’s a look at what’s new this time around.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?
  • New-gen Bolero is expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform and could debut in concept form on August 15.
    New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Spied For First Time
  • Here’s a deeper look at all the ways the Harrier EV is different from the Harrier diesel
    Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier Diesel: What Are The Differences?
  • Hyundai has expanded the variant lineup of the Verna by adding a new variant, along with offering a Wireless Adapter for most of its vehicles.
    Hyundai Verna SX+ Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh
  • For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure features updated styling along with a new colour palette comprising four matte and two gloss paint schemes.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational