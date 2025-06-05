Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational

The over 700-km long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has become fully operational on Thursday, 5th June with the inauguration of a final stretch of 76 km stretch between Amane in Thane and Igatpuri in Nashik. The inauguration was done by State Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The expressway has been officially named as Hindi Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The entire expressway is 701 kms long.

The newly opened stretch promises to reduce the travel time between Thane and Igatpuri from current one and a half hours to just 40 mins. It includes a 7.80 km long tunnel that cuts through the western ghats and brings down the elevation to 160 meters from present 450 meters. The entire drive from Nagpur to Mumbai will now take 8 hours instead of 15 hours which was the case before work began on the corridor.

The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,182 crore.

Also Read: Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 Approved: Check Subsidies For Electric Scooters And Cars

The expressway passes through 10 districts and 390 villages of Maharashtra. It has a total of 26 toll booths and after the latest revision announced on April 1, 2025 one way toll charges for passenger cars between Nagpur and Igatpuri were fixed at Rs. 1,290 which translates to just over Rs. 2/km. These rates will be valid till March 31, 2028. According to the recently announced Maharashtra EV policy, electric vehicles will be exempt from paying toll on the expressway.