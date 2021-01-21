New Cars and Bikes in India
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles

Nahak Motors has launched 100 per cent made-in-India electric bicycles, with prices starting at Rs. 27,000.

Honble Minister of State (MSME), Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated an experience zone in Faridabad

Highlights

  • Prices of these e-bicycles start at Rs. 27,000
  • These bicycles are made with 100 per cent localisation
  • Nahak Motors inaugurated an experience zone in Faridabad, Haryana

Nahak Motors has launched made-in-India electric bicycles, which are fully manufactured within the country. The prices for these e-cycles start at ₹ 27,000. The company says that it wanted to overcome the challenges on supply of key components and labour skill gap which is why these bicycles are 100 per cent localised. The Lithium-ion battery on the e-cycles takes around 2 hours to get fully charged and have a range of up to 25 km on a single charge. It can be charged from even a regular power socket. The E-Cycles will come with mixed Iron frame. The Hon'ble Minister of State (MSME), Government of India, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, inaugurated the Experience Zone and launched e-cycles made with 100 per cent Indian Technology in Faridabad, Haryana.

t091l71g

(Nahak Motors also manufactures e-rickshaws and e-rickshaw loaders)

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pravat Kumar Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said, "As the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak had put a brake on the auto industry across the globe. The disruption has undoubtedly given a fillip to the electric vehicle segment proving people's empathy towards the environment. Besides the launch of the E-Cycles, our focus will stay towards environment sustenance with more products in the pipeline. We take pride in announcing that all our products are in line with our Honourable Prime Minister's Make in India and a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

0 Comments

Nahak Motors had revealed India's first, high-speed sports electric bikes in Auto Expo 2020, named P14 and RP46. The top speed of P14 bike is 120 kmph and on a single charge, the bike can run more than 150 km. The peak power of the bike will be 6.4 kW. Booking for the bike shall begin on February 1, 2021.

