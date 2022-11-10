Neuron Energy Forays In The Golf Car Segment With The Adler Range

Mumbai-based energy solutions provider, Neuron Energy has forayed in the golf cart segment with the launch of the Adler range. The company is a supplier of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries supplier and will now offer electric golf carts too under its 'green technology' initiative. The Adler range comprises golf cars for different applications including personal travel, freight, leisure, and medical assistance. The company is aiming to cater to golf courses, hotels, malls and resorts with its range, and has exports in sight starting with the Middle East market.

Speaking about the launch, Pratik Kamdar, Co-Founder, Neuron Energy said, "With rising eco-consciousness among people to shift to a sustainable and eco-friendly living, Electric Vehicle adoption has substantially picked up the pace. In order for electric vehicles to truly make an impact, there needs to be a holistic system that needs to be in place whether it's the charging infrastructure or easy availability of good quality yet moderately priced batteries. As a company, our vision has always been to provide the best-in-class products to our customers, and we have been working on developing a comprehensive network of batteries and spares needed to support electric vehicles."

The Adler electric golf carts come with GPRS tracker and remote assistance. These can be customised as required

The Neuron Adler golf cart range is powered by the company's in-house built lithium-ion batteries that include a GPRS tracker and remote assistance. The company says these carts are cheaper to operate and maintain as compared to gas-powered carts in the long run. They are also more silent than the latter, which gives them a significant advantage on golf courses. Additionally, Neuron says the company aims to expand its presence in the low-speed electric vehicle space.

Neuron's lithium golf cart batteries have been used at IIT Mumbai campus, Oxford Golf and Country Club Resort. It is also supplying golf carts to Radisson Blu hotels and Godrej Trees residential project in Mumbai. The new Adler golf cart range will primarily compete with the Maini buggy, which is a popular choice in the segment.