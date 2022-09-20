New Bajaj Pulsar N150 Spotted Testing in India

Bajaj is testing another motorcycle from the Pulsar line-up ahead for the Indian market. The heavily camouflaged test mule is expected to be the new Pulsar N150 which will slot in below the recently launched Pulsar N160.

Coming to the design, the N150 seems to get much of the design cues of the N160. It gets the fuel tank extensions that flow down to the front fork as well as retaining the split seat design and split grab handle. The main difference comes in the shape of the headlamp and cowl with the N150 test mule getting a more conventional headlamp and fly screen – similar to the existing Pulsar 150, than the N 160’s looking unit.

The rear design too is in line with the new lot of pulsars with a revised design of the split tail-lamp carried over from the N160.

The alloy wheel design meanwhile appears to be similar to that of the current Pulser 150.

As per reports, the new N 150 is expected to be offered in at least two variants with the option of either a rear disc or drum brake. As for the engine, expect the N 150 to get a new generation 150cc powerplant with power figures likely to be similar to the current Pulsar 150.

