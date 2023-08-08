  • Home
New BMW 5 Series, i5 Extended Wheelbase Debut In China

Elongated versions of BMW's new-generation 5 Series and all-electric i5 luxury sedans will be sold in the Chinese market.
Highlights
  • Features enhanced proportions over the European models
  • Gets minor cosmetic tweaks along with some added features.
  • Gets same powertrain as European models.

BMW has introduced the extended-wheelbase (EWB) versions of the new-generation 5-series and i5 luxury sedans for the Chinese market. Both cars feature enhanced proportions over their equivalent European counterparts. Built at the company’s plant in Dadong, these versions of the sedans will be sold in China. 

 

This version of the 5-series gets a slightly redesigned roofline

 

Visually, apart from the larger proportions, the car gets some minor changes to its design, including an illuminated number 5 in the area of the Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. While the standard version of the 5-series is almost 5,060 mm long, BMW hasn't provided any information about the extended-wheelbase version's dimensions, but expect it to be at least 100 mm longer. 

 

The interior of the car features the Interaction bar, along with the BMW curved display atop the dashboard. At the rear, the car gets the 31.3-inch Theatre screen in combination with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. Some other features in the interior include iDrive with ‘QuickSelect’, titanium bronze inlays and four-zone automatic climate control.

 

 The car gets the 31.3-inch Theatre screen for the rear seat occupants.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the 5 Series EWB will most likely be available with the same 2.0-litre, inline 4-cylinder that makes 255 bhp and almost 400 Nm of torque. 

 

The i5 on the other hand, is powered by a single electric motor that makes 339 bhp and 400 Nm of torque in the eDrive40 variant. While it is unknown if BMW will offer this variant in China, the i5 is also available in an M60 variant which is powered by two electric motors instead of one and makes a much higher 598 bhp and 798.5 Nm of torque. The range figures as reported by BMW are in the range of 386 km to 412 km for the M60 and 434 km to 475 km for the eDrive40 variant.

 

The all new iteration of the 5-series was globally unveiled in May 2023, and will likely see an India launch sometime in 2024. However, it remains to be seen whether BMW will bring the standard version or the extended wheelbase version to India, considering that Mercedes-Benz has already achieved success in that segment with the long wheelbase E-Class.

