New BMW 520d M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 68.90 lakh

The car is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a power output of 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
05-Mar-23 02:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • The 520d M-sport comes at a price tag of Rs. 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • The car sports a slightly different appearance over the previous model.
  • The 5-series rivals the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90 in the Indian market.

BMW has introduced a new model for the 5- series. The 520d M-sport comes at a price tag of Rs. 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The German manufacturer has also discontinued several variants of the 5 Series that include the 530d M Sport, and 520d Luxury Line, and the robust M5 Competition. This means that the car will only be available in two variants- The 520d M Sport and the 530i M Sport.

The car gets newly designed front and rear bumpers

The newly launched 520d sports a slightly different appearance over the previous model. It gets new front and rear bumpers along with air sills on its side as part of the M Sport package. The car also gets blue brake calipers, chrome exhausts and M badging in different areas of the car. The features list of the car include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive 7 operating system, heads up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera and a Harman sound system. Another option on the car is BMW’s laser light system that claims to create light that is 10-times brighter than the standard high-beam.

The car gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive 7 operating system

The car is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a power output of 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, customers can also opt for the petrol-powered 530i M Sport that produces a higher power output than the 520d. The latter is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol unit that churns out 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. The 5-series rivals the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90 in the Indian market.

line