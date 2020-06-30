New Citroen C4, e-C4 Details Out; Being Considered For India

French car manufacturer, Citroen, has revealed the details and the technical specifications of the 2020 Citroen C4 and the Citroen e-C4. These two models are the tenth generation Citroen hatchbacks, with the first Citroen C4 being launched way back in 1928. While the design of the cars was revealed earlier this month, Citroen has now furnished us with the most important detail of them all. Engine options! The new-generation C4 will get petrol and diesel engines along with a fully electric variant, for the first time.

(The Citroen C4 range will get 5 petrol engines, 2 diesel engines and a fully electric variant too)

The electric C4 or the e-C4 gets a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery which gives it a WLTP (World Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicle Test Procedure) certified range of 350 kilometres. The electric motor makes 134.1 bhp and the peak torque figure is rated at 260 Nm, which is instantly available. The 0-100 kmph sprint time is 9.7 seconds in sport mode and the top speed is rated at 150 kmph. The electric Citroen C4 can be charged up to 80 per cent in 30 mins via a 100 kW public fast-charger. At home, one can get either a 32 ampere wall box charger, that can fully charge the car in seven and a half hours while the optional 11 kW charger can fully top up the charge in five hours. There are five petrol engine options and two diesel engine options available with a combination of manual and automatic gearboxes.

(The Citroen e-C4 gets a 50 kWh high-voltage battery, which promises a range of 350 km. The electric motor makes 134 bhp and 260 Nm)

In terms of styling, the Citroen C4 and the e-C4 are quite similar and employ a coupe SUV kind of a design with a sloping roofline at the rear. The front end is typically sharp, with a slim grille, angular headlamps and the distinct double line DRLs. The hatchbacks also get differently coloured bumpers and cladding at the sides for that sense of ruggedness. The rear is stylishly done too, with a muscular boot and good-looking tail lamps. The design language is completely new and we believe this new design sense could make its way to all new small cars from Citroen, particularly those which have a chance of being launched in India.

(The Citroen C4 will have a long list of features inside the cabin)

In terms of features, the new Citroen C4 range gets up to 20 new driver assistance technologies such as active safety brake, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, highway driver assist and much more. The C4 is going to be rich in features too! It will be a connected car offering navigation, emergency services, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and so on. It also gets wireless charging for smartphones, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, a connected HD camera with GPS with 16 GB memory and much more. Other features include ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, rear AC vents and an Arkamys 8-channel audio system.

Citroen says the new C4 range is more spacious than before. It has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, 198 mm knee room at the rear and a boot with a capacity of 380 litres. If it does indeed get launched in India, The Citroen C4 range will not be coming before the end of 2021.

