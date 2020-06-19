Citroen Reveals The First Look Of The New C4 And C4 Electric

The company has said that the electric version of the car will be called the e-C4

French car maker Citroen has shared the first look of the new generation of one of its most popular cars, the C4. The world premiere of the car will take place on June 30, 2020 but the company has officially announced that the it will be get an electric iteration along with petrol and diesel models. The new-generation of the compact saloon. The company says the new e-C4 which is 100 per cent electric and new C4 tick all the boxes of the segment's expectations that is that is having to reinvent itself.

Citroen says a new innovation for the front passenger will be revealed at the world premiere of the C4 With the e-C4 the company promises quiet operation, smoothness and driving sensations. It is the first model from Citroen to be made on the group's new e-CMP platform. It is likely to be powered by 100 KW motors seen on some other group cars. It churns a maximum power of 134 bhp and 260 Nm and the car can go as can go as far as 310 kms on a single charge. In terms of design, with its elevated and assertive stance, the body shape manages to combine the looks of a sedan while subtly adopting certain SUV designs as well. Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Pushed To 2021

Citroen will officially make its India debut with the C5 SUV in 2021 According to the company driving comfort is ensured by the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Advanced Comfort seats. The company also says that warm and high-tech interior expresses well-being, comfort and modernity. USP's inside the cabin include generous interior space and practical on-board features, including a new innovation for the front passenger that will be revealed at the car's world premiere. Citroen will officially make its India debut with the C5 Aircross SUV in 2021 and the C4 could be one the cars that follow.

