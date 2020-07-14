New-Generation Honda City Launch: Price Expectation

The 5th generation of the Honda City is all set to be launched in India and there's been a lot of anticipation when it comes to this compact sedan. The new-generation Honda City was to be launched in India in March, however, given the coronavirus pandemic, the company had to postpone it to now. Having already driven the car in India, we know everything there is to know about it, but what we wait for is the variants that will be offered on the car and how they'll be priced at. Honda, in fact, will be selling the old-gen and the new-gen models side-by-side and it's not the only carmaker to do so, but this strategy gives us a hint at what the compact sedan will be priced at. While we do not think that it will undercut rivals like the Skoda Rapid (which is currently the most affordable model in the segment), we do think that it will be priced very aggressively. Prices for the fourth generation City petrol with the manual transmission start at ₹ 9.91 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 13.01 lakh. The petrol CVT on the other hand starts at ₹ 12.01 lakh topping out at ₹ 14.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

While we do not expect changes in these pricings of the 4th gen petrol model, we do think that the new-gen models will not be available with as many variants as before. We expect Honda to launch only the mid and top-end variants on the 5th generation of the City and this will see the petrol priced between ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 14.50 lakh. The diesel, though is likely to start at ₹ 11 lakh and go up to ₹ 15.50 lakh. We wait to see how Honda Car India prices the new car though and we'll know that very soon.

The new fifth-generation Honda City is expected to be priced between ₹ 9 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh

The pre-bookings for the car have already commenced as it can be booked online via the brand's 'Honda from Home' platform for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The car is also available for pre-orders through dealerships, as the customers will have to make an upfront payment of ₹ 21,000. The updated avatar of the new Honda City gets full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 7-inch digital instrument cluster with G-meter, electric sunroof, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), rear sunshade, ambient lighting. The car also comes equipped with the next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit including 32 connected features along with Alexa remote capability.

The new-generation Honda City will go on sale tomorrow in India

Mechanically, the new-generation Honda City will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit will be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of power figures, which will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The oil burner, on the other hand, will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will churn out 98 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 200 Nm.

