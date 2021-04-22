carandbike logo
New-Generation Skoda Octavia Launch Delayed Due To The COVID-19 Lockdown In Maharashtra

The new-generation Skoda Octavia's launch has been delayed in light of the statewide lockdown announced in Maharashtra.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
0  Views
The 2021 Skoda Octavia recently commenced production at the automaker's Aurangabad plant expand View Photos
The 2021 Skoda Octavia recently commenced production at the automaker's Aurangabad plant

Highlights

  • The new-gen Skoda Octavia was scheduled for launch at the end of April
  • The new Octavia is likely to go on sale in May after the lockdown ends
  • Skoda recently commenced production of the new-gen Octavia in India

The new-generation Skoda Octavia was slated to go on sale towards the end of this month in the country. However, in light of the lockdown imposed in the state of Maharashtra, the launch has been indefinitely delayed. Zac Hollis, Director - Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India confirmed the development in a tweet. The automaker will be rescheduling the launch as the current situation improves. The new-generation Octavia was originally slated for launch in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. We expect Skoda to announce a new launch date once the situation improves in the state.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia has got plenty of upgrades over its predecessor. The sedan is longer by 19 mm at 4689 mm, and wider by 15 mm at 1829 mm. The design language has seen notable improvements and the model gets a new chrome grille, new headlamps with Matrix LED technology, a new bumper design and a sculpted bonnet. The bot-lid now gets more prominent Skoda lettering along with the LED taillights with the signature pattern.

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Octavia Production Begins In India; Launch Later This Month

s02cpjv8

The new Skoda Octavia will be offered with only petrol engines including the 2.0-litre TSI and possibly the 1.5-litre TSI EVO

The cabin of the new-generation Skoda Octavia will be feature-laden and will come with a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel sporting knurled scroll wheels and a new control button. The model also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The lower variants will sport an 8.25-inch display. Other features will include Trizone Climatronic, keyless entry, electric parking brake, acoustic side windows, and more.

The India-spec fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is likely to get the 2.0-litre TSI with 188 bhp and 320 Nm and it will be offered only with the DSG automatic transmission. Skoda could also offer the Karoq's 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Details though are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Octavia RS Unveiled With A Plug-In Hybrid Variant

ngeckp8s

The clutter-free interior looks premium with the new floating central display replacing most controls on the fourth-generation Octavia

0 Comments

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the second wave of the virus harsher than ever. The state reported over 67,468 new cases in the last 24 hours (at the time of filing this report). Maharashtra also reported its worst Covid-19 related death tally in a single day after recording 568 fatalities in the last 24 hours. In light of the growing cases, the Maharashtra government announced a statewide lockdown from April 22, after 8 pm, and will be in effect till 7 pm on May 1, 2021.

