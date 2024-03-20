Login
New Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Officially Unveiled

The Svartpilen 801 is the brand’s most powerful model yet and is based on the KTM 790 Duke.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on KTM 790 Duke platform
  • Svartpilen 801 manages to look & feel different
  • 799 cc, parallel-twin makes 105 bhp, 87 Nm

Husqvarna has officially unveiled the new 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801, which replaces the 701 that was last offered in 2020. The Svartpilen 801 is expected to be offered on sale in Europe from June 2024, although there’s no word on if at all it will be introduced in India. The Svartpilen 801 is powered by the 799 cc, LC8C, DOHC parallel-twin engine of the KTM 790 Duke, Husqvarna claims a peak power output of 105 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.  

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19

 

The engine is a stressed member of the chromium molybendum steel frame. While sharing much of its components with the mid-sized KTM Duke, the Svartpilen 801 does manage to strike its own stance and persona. 

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Review

 

With a somewhat contemporary, modern-scrambler design, the 801 seems to borrow strong styling cues from the existing made-in-India Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen range. Modern, sharp and definitely neo-retro, the Svartpilen 801 offers a more subtle, classier, retro aesthetic than the sharp and aggressive lines of the KTM 790 Duke it’s based on. Husqvarna claims extended service intervals of 15,000 km and fuel economy of 22.3 kmpl.

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 India Launch Soon

 

There’s top quality WP Apex suspension, including a compression and rebound damping adjustable fork with 140 mm travel, and a rear shock with adjustable preload and rebound, with 150 mm travel. The 6-speed gearbox is paired with a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) to maximise traction during acceleration and improve stability during hard braking. It also features Husqvarna’s Easy Shift (essentially and bi-directional quickshifter) as standard, enabling clutchless up and down shifts. 

 

The electronics package includes cornering ABS, traction control and three selectable ride modes: Street, Rain and Sport. An optional Dynamic Pack is also on offer, which includes Motor Slip Regulation which balances the throttle to compensate for excessive engine drag torque. There’s also an anti-wheelie mode, limiting the maximum wheelie angle for extra safety. Brakes are from Brembo-owned Spanish brand J. Juan, with cornering sensitive Bosch ABS system. A supermoto ABS mode can be engaged as well, for more advanced riders.

 

Also Read: Opinion - Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Around Husqvarna's Fortunes In India?

 

So far, there’s no word on if the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will be launched in India. Considering the KTM 790 Duke was offered on sale in India in limited numbers, we can hope that the Svartpilen 801 may also be introduced. However, the Husqvarna brand is not as well known in India, as KTM. The smaller single-cylinder Svartpilen and the Vitpilen have not been able to make any significant impression on the Indian motorcyclist so far. In India, Husqvarna has only recently launched the new Svartpilen 401, which is based on the popular KTM 390 Duke.

