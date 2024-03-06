Login

Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19

The Svartpilen 801 will be based on the KTM 790 Duke’s 799 cc parallel-twin engine which used to be on sale in India.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 6, 2024

Highlights

  • Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 to be based on KTM 790 Duke
  • Svartpilen 801 unlikely to be launched in India
  • 799 cc parallel-twin engine makes 103.5 bhp, 87 Nm

Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna is getting ready to unveil the production model of the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 on March 19, 2024. The brand has released a teaser video of the new Svartpilen 801 prototype being ridden on a flattrack oval and a frozen lake. The Svartpilen 801 will likely be based on the KTM 790 Duke platform, possibly sharing the same 799 cc parallel-twin engine which puts out 103.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 India Launch Soon

 

“The all-new middleweight model has been engineered to deliver a powerful combination of performance, agility, and contemporary style to take riding to even greater heights.” Husqvarna has announced in a statement.

 

Husqvarna showcased the Svartpilen 801's off-road capability in a teaser video showcasing an advanced prototype.

 

“The versatility of the Svartpilen 801 is enhanced further by state-of-the-art electronic rider aids, including Easy Shift for seamless gear changes, as standard. A class-leading technology package meanwhile maximises the riding experience and safety throughout every ride,” added the statement. 

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review

 

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is likely to get the 799 cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 790 Duke.

 

According to Husqvarna, the Svartpilen 801 will have a weight of just 181 kg, although it’s not specified if the weight is dry or includes fluids, including fuel. The Svartpilen 801 will feature adjustable WP suspension, along with a comprehensive electronics package, both likely to be shared with the 790 Duke, considering both KTM and Husqvarna are part of the larger Pierer Mobility Group, in which India’s Bajaj Auto also has considerable stake. 

 

The production model of the Husqvarna Svarrtpilen 801 will be showcased on March 19.

 

So far, there’s no indication that the Svartpilen 801 will be introduced in India. For India, both KTM and Husqvarna seems to be focussing on the sub-400 cc segments for now.

