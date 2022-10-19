New Hyundai Grandeur Debuts As A Modern And Luxurious Sedan

Hyundai continues to bet on sedans and has unveiled the seventh generation of its flagship, the Grandeur, or Azera, as it is known in many markets outside the Asian country. The Hyundai Grandeur debuted in 1986, and since then has been a benchmark for luxury, innovation and technology in the Korean market, aspects that this new instalment will not neglect. In the words of SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President & Head, Hyundai Design Centre, “The seventh generation Grandeur expresses our respect for the past and our commitment to moving forward into the future.”

Last year, the brand introduced the Hyundai Grandeur Heritage Series, which was a first-generation model incorporating elements of the latest technology. The result is very interesting, and we can detect similarities between that model and this new generation. Although Hyundai has not revealed any technical data yet, measurements, mechanics or details of equipment or technology. The new Hyundai Grandeur looks modern and luxurious, as the front shows a parametric design grille and a huge line of LEDs that covers the width and are well-defined.

The C-Pillar goes very far back, in the style of luxury sedans from very traditional brands such as Bentley or Rolls-Royce, this with the intention of offering a lot of space in the rear seats. Also, Hyundai reports that the wheelbase has been extended, although it does not specify how much. On the other hand, another element that gives it a very clean appearance is the door handles that are hidden in the door panel, while the rear is also clean, highlighting the slim LED lighting.

Inside, the Hyundai Grandeur will offer a sumptuous and relaxing atmosphere, the lighting on the dashboard and door panels seeks to reinforce that concept. The central screen will have a new interface, the steering wheel is single-spoke and is inspired by the 1986 model, and the gear lever is now located on the steering column to offer more space in the centre console. Materials such as treated wood, aluminium and Nappa leather with traditional Korean stitching patterns are also present.