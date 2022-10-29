New Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch Date Revealed

Jeep India is all set to launch the new Jeep Grand Cherokee in India on November 11, 2022. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now in its fifth generation and was showcased globally in September 2021, dubbing it the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable, and luxurious Grand Cherokee yet. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will bring in an all-new architecture, all-new exterior design, and an all-new interior along with first-in-class technologies to the global full-size SUV segment. However, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be priced aggressively since it will be locally assembled, as it rivals Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 in India.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is built on an all-new architecture that is purpose-built, flexible architecture engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability. The flexibility of the new architecture allows for two different wheelbases and lengths. While the two-row Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L share the same overall width of 2,148 mm, the two-row Grand Cherokee has a 2,964 mm wheelbase compared with the Grand Cherokee L’s 3,091 mm wheelbase, 127 mm shorter. In overall length, the two-row is 4,914 mm compared to the Grand Cherokee L’s 5,204 mm, a 289 mm reduction.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee’s slim, sculpted exterior brings a more modern and updated premium appearance to the most luxurious Grand Cherokee ever with a lowered, tapered roof to improve the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, while the lowered beltline and expansive glass allow light into the cabin and increase outward visibility. A wider and larger seven-slot grille and new front fascia conceal a long-range radar and other advanced technology features. New active grille shutters, front wheel spats, air curtains, hood aero flick, lowered roof line and rear vertical-pillar spoilers improve on-road performance and fuel efficiency.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s luxurious interior has evolved to feature handcrafted materials and modern amenities. The front panel features new slim HVAC vents, a realigned centre stack for greater driver accessibility and 10.1-inch digital screens, as well as a segment-first available 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display and a new high-definition rear-seat entertainment system which is optional. The new 16-way adjustable front seats have power lumbar and memory and higher specification versions offer new front driver and passenger seat back massage. Heated/vented seats are available in the first two rows, with three-level configurable controls. The centre console layout has updated switches and more storage space in the front bin that can hold two wireless devices and a wireless charger.

Powering the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be a single 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power output is yet to be revealed by the American carmaker. However, what we do know is that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature the Selec-Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.