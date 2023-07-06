New Mitsubishi Concept To Features Dynamic Sound System Co-Created with Yamaha

Mitsubishi is set to unveil a new compact SUV at the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, which will take place from August 10 onwards. The upcoming SUV has several features, including the introduction of a Wet mode. Prior to this official reveal, Mitsubishi Motors released a teaser video showcasing the compact SUV, as well as a concept video highlighting the Dynamic Sound system, which is a collaborative effort between Mitsubishi and Yamaha (the musical instrument arm).

The initial launch of the compact SUV will target the ASEAN region. The new model has a ground clearance of 222mm. Furthermore, drivers can select from four drive modes i.e. Normal, Wet, Gravel, and Mud. The introduction of the Wet mode, was specifically designed to prevent loss of control during sudden showers or flooded roads.

The integrated control system of the four drive modes combines several elements, including Active Yaw Control (AYC) for controllability by adjusting power to the front wheels, traction control to reduce tyre skidding, engine control and power steering control. This comprehensive system enables the vehicle to handle diverse road conditions effectively.

Masahiro Ito, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors said, "In developing the all-new compact SUV, we enhanced road performance through repeated testing in Japan on a course that mirrored the road conditions of the ASEAN region, as well as thorough, extensive road testing in the region itself. We developed the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium with special attention to high-quality sound, so that customers who come on board can enjoy an exciting driving experience. This all-new compact SUV is full of Mitsubishi Motors-ness and attractions befitting a Mitsubishi vehicle, so please look forward to the launch."

The SUV will feature the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium sound system. This system optimises sound quality within the vehicle's interior. By adjusting both volume and sound quality based on vehicle speed, the system ensures bass and clear mid and high tones, even when driving on rough surfaces.

A glimpse of the right-hand-drive interior was captured in a screenshot from the teaser video, showcasing a wide dual-screen setup as that of the XFC Concept's cabin. While some controls were still observed on the centre console, it appears that Mitsubishi Motors has integrated various functions into the touchscreen.

