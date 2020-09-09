New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range

German electric scooter manufacturer Kumpan has released two new models of its Kumpan 54 range of scooters. The new scooters have more performance, and will require the riders to possess motorcycle licences, unlike the earlier low-speed versions of the Kumpan 54 range. Recently, Kumpan was in the news for a controversy over its design, which Italian brand Piaggio had contested at European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The EUIPO ruled that the design has its original merits and had rejected Piaggio's application.

The Kumpan 54i electric scooter does have a similar silhouette to the Vespa but there are subtle differences as well

The Kumpan 54 Impulse shares the same design as the company's 54 Inspire scooter, but it offers better performance. The Kumpan 54 Impulse is powered by a 4kW motor with a top speed rated at 70 kmph. The Kumpan 54 Impulse has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge. Its sibling, the Kumpan 54 Ignite is the top-spec model with a 7 kW motor that can get the electric scooter up to a top speed of 100 kmph. The range on the 54 Ignite is also higher at 110 km on a single charge.

The Kumpan 54i electric scooter uses a 7-inch TFT touch display with riding modes, GPS and more

The batteries of both scooters are removable and can be carried indoors for charging. Both scooters come with a 7-inch touchscreen display, GPS tracker, four ride modes, and a dedicated app that offers smartphone connectivity, offering relevant statistics such as remaining charge and range. The Kumpan 54 Impulse will be available in Europe for 5,847 Euros (approximately ₹ 5 lakh), while the Kumpan 54 Ignite is priced at 6,822 Euros (approximately ₹ 5.90 lakh).

