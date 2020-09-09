New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range

The German company has released two new versions of its electric scooter, the Kumpan 54 Impulse and the Kumpan 54 Ignite.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Kumpan 54i electric scooter is available in several variants

Highlights

  • Kumpan Electric is a Germany-based manufacturer of electric scooters
  • Kumpan adds two more variants to the 54i electric scooter range
  • Piaggio had contested the Kumpan electric scooter's design and lost

German electric scooter manufacturer Kumpan has released two new models of its Kumpan 54 range of scooters. The new scooters have more performance, and will require the riders to possess motorcycle licences, unlike the earlier low-speed versions of the Kumpan 54 range. Recently, Kumpan was in the news for a controversy over its design, which Italian brand Piaggio had contested at European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The EUIPO ruled that the design has its original merits and had rejected Piaggio's application.

Also Read: Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric

njcss7so

The Kumpan 54i electric scooter does have a similar silhouette to the Vespa but there are subtle differences as well

The Kumpan 54 Impulse shares the same design as the company's 54 Inspire scooter, but it offers better performance. The Kumpan 54 Impulse is powered by a 4kW motor with a top speed rated at 70 kmph. The Kumpan 54 Impulse has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge. Its sibling, the Kumpan 54 Ignite is the top-spec model with a 7 kW motor that can get the electric scooter up to a top speed of 100 kmph. The range on the 54 Ignite is also higher at 110 km on a single charge.

jk2o2ta

The Kumpan 54i electric scooter uses a 7-inch TFT touch display with riding modes, GPS and more

0 Comments

The batteries of both scooters are removable and can be carried indoors for charging. Both scooters come with a 7-inch touchscreen display, GPS tracker, four ride modes, and a dedicated app that offers smartphone connectivity, offering relevant statistics such as remaining charge and range. The Kumpan 54 Impulse will be available in Europe for 5,847 Euros (approximately ₹ 5 lakh), while the Kumpan 54 Ignite is priced at 6,822 Euros (approximately ₹ 5.90 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed
New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed
Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England  Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England 
Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters
New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020
Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina
Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September
General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks General Motors Joins Hands With Nikola Corp To Make Electric Pickup Trucks
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities