New Royal Enfield Himalayan Variant Revealed In Clear Photo

It looks like Royal Enfield is planning to launch a new variant of the Himalayan, which is road focussed and gets significant changes over the current model, in terms of aesthetics and parts. Spyshots of test mules have already been doing the rounds on the internet and they reveal smaller, 19-inch front wheel, which further supports the theory that this variant will be road-biased. What's also changed is that the metal luggage/fuel can carriers are now missing and the test mules get tank extensions instead.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On A Range Of Premium Electric Motorcycles

The new variant of the Royal Enfield Himalayan sports a 19-inch front wheel

(Source: Motoroids)

Now, an image of a clay model of the road-biased Himalayan has emerged on Twitter which gives a clearer picture of the changes on the road-focussed variant of the Himalayan. The front fairing is now different and the tall windscreen has been done away with. The high-set front mudguard has been replaced with a standard mudguard which now sits right atop the front wheel. The seat is a single-piece unit and the rear grabrails are different too. All changes point to the fact that the new variant of the Himalayan aims to make riding in the city more comfortable.

Also Read: New Variant Of The Royal Enfield Himalayan Spotted On Test

The test mule of the Himalayan misses the front sub-frame, across the fuel tank. Also different is the tail section, which seems more compact

(Source: Motoroids)

The new variant of the Himalayan is likely to get the same 411 cc single-cylinder long-stroke engine as on the current model, making similar power and torque, if not the same as 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. The fuel-injected engine will have the same 5-speed gearbox as well. Suspension and braking hardware is likely to stay the same, as does the half-duplex cradle frame. On the current model of the Himalayan, the front suspension is handled by 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel, while rear sees a monoshock with 180 mm travel.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets A Price Hike

Our guess is that the new road-focussed Himalayan is likely to be launched towards the end of 2021, maybe after the launch of the new-generation range of the popular Classic 350.

Source: HarshMan Rai/Twitter