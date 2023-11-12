New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut

Toyota has released a teaser image previewing the rear-end design of the upcoming next-generation Camry sedan ahead of its full reveal on November 14th. The teaser focuses on the rear, showing the new location of the Camry badging, taillight styling, and a more narrowly tapered trunk extension compared to the current model.

Also Read: Toyota Recalls 18 Lakh Units Of The RAV4 In The US Because Of A Fire Risk

The Camry lettering is now positioned above the tail lights instead of between them, while AWD and HEV badges are also visible. The taillights have a new LED signature that stretches into the trunk lid. Toyota had previously teased the new Camry last month, suggesting styling similarities to the sporty Prius based on the silhouette.

While technical details remain unconfirmed, the new Camry is expected to ride on an evolved TNGA-K platform and offer the latest cabin tech and safety features as seen on recent models like the Prius and Crown. Powertrain options will likely continue to include internal combustion and hybrid variants, with Toyota having added all-wheel drive to the Camry lineup in 2020.

Also Read: WEC Bahrain Results: Toyota Wins 2023 FIA WEC Hypercar Title

Despite declining sedan sales, the Camry remains one of America's top-selling vehicles with over 295,000 units moved in 2022. The new generation model will debut alongside a fresh Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th. Toyota appears committed to retaining sedan options for consumers who still prefer the segment.