New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Dimension Details Leaked Online

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has been in the news quite frequently ahead of its global debut. We have seen multiple leaked images and spy shots of the new SUV and now a new image of its spec sheet has surfaced online, revealing a part of its technical details. The documents have originated from the Japanese carmaker's South African branch, and the documents also give details about the SUV's size. Moreover, we already know that the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be underpinned by the TNGA platform and some new reports claim that it will also get a new 10-speed auto gearbox.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 measures at 4965 mm in length for the GR Sport version and will measure a slightly longer at 4985 mm for the ZX trim level. It stands 1945 mm tall, which is an increase of 35 mm over its predecessor while the ZX trim is slightly wider at 1,990 mm. That said, the wheelbase across variants remain unchanged measuring at 2850 mm. Then, the new platform and a smaller V6 engine have also made the Land Cruiser lighter on its feet, though we don't have exact details in this regard as yet. The document also reveals that ground clearance along with its approach and departure angles have been carried over from the LC200 which is its predecessor.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to get a 3.3-litre V6 engine under its hood.

Mechanically, the new Land Cruiser will share a lot with the recently teased 2022 Tundra. The body-on-frame pickup truck will also be switching to the TNGA-F platform. So under the hood of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, expect to see a 3.3-liter, turbocharged V6 engine tuned to put out around 300 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Source: Land.Cruiser.300 Via Instagram