Toyota Urban Cruiser And Glanza Get A Price Hike By Up To ₹ 33,900

The Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are the latest models from the company to witness the price increase, after the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Camry received hikes last month.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a price hike between Rs. 2500 and Rs. 12,500, depending on the variant expand View Photos
The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a price hike between Rs. 2500 and Rs. 12,500, depending on the variant

Highlights

  • The Toyota Glanza gets a price hike between Rs. 15,700 and Rs. 33,900
  • Both Toyota models do not get any mechanical or feature changes
  • Toyota increased prices on the Fortuner, Innova Crysta & Camry in April

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently hiked prices of its entry-level models - Glanza and Urban Cruiser in the country. According to the new prices listed on the company's website, the Toyota Urban Cruiser range now starts at ₹ 8.62 lakh for the Mid MT variant, going up to ₹ 11.40 lakh for the range-topping Premium AT variant. The Toyota Glanza, meanwhile, starts from ₹ 7.34 lakh for the G manual trim, going up to ₹ 9.30 lakh for the V CVT (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: Toyota Announces Price Hike Across Range From April 2021

ded2gmuk

The Toyota Glanza gets a ₹ 15,700 hike on the G trims, while the hybrid versions are more expensive by ₹ 33,900

With respect to the price hike, the Toyota Glanza G trims are now more expensive by ₹ 15,700, while the hybrid versions get a hike of Rs 33,900. The top-spec V trim witnesses a price increase of ₹ 20,000. On the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the Mid manual and automatic trims are now pricier by ₹ 12,500, whereas the High trims are costlier by ₹ 2500. The range-topping Premium trims see an increment of ₹ 5500.

There are no mechanical changes to either model but the price increase seems inevitable. Back in March this year, Toyota had announced its plans to increase prices across the range from April 1, 2021. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Camry Hybrid were the first models to see the change in pricing due to the rise in input costs. The Toyota Camry Hybrid saw the steepest hike of ₹ 1.18 lakh, while the Fortuner range got more expensive between ₹ 36,000-72,000, depending on the variant. The Innova Crysta's prices increased by ₹ 26,000 across all variants.

Also Read: Toyota Suspends Production In Three Plants Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

8vfp6mno

The Toyota Fortuner facelift received a price hike between ₹ 36,000-72,000, depending on the variant

0 Comments

Toyota India is now working towards introducing a new sedan in its line-up that is likely to be the third model under the Suzuki-Toyota collaboration. The new compact sedan could be based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The company recently trademarked the name 'Belta' that also hints towards the same. At present, the company's Bidadi plant is shut till May 14, 2021, for the annual maintenance program in the wake of the pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

