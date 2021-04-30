Toyota Suspends Production In Three Plants Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Toyota has suspended operations of its bestselling models as one of its suppliers is majorly impacted by the second wave of the coronavirus crisis. Production of the Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350, and RX 450h Hybrid at three factories in Ontario - Canada has been stopped. The Japanese carmaker has confirmed that the Toyotetsu plant in Simcoe, Ontario, reported eight positive cases over the past few weeks. According to latest new reports, there were about 10 active cases at the site as on Monday.

The Toyota RAV-4 is manufactured at the Ontario plant.

In a statement, the company said that most of the cases were not linked to on-site transmission, but it is following the guidance of public health officials. "For this reason, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily pause our operations," the statement read. The company hasn't announced any resume date year but it is not likely start before the first week if may. Toyota also makes the RAV4 Hybrid for North America at its factory in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Lexus RX too is manufactured at the Ontario plant.

Toyota is also gearing up to develop two new three-row hybrid crossovers at its plant in Princeton, Indiana in USA. One of the SUVs will wear the Lexus badge and will be rolled out first, while other will get the Toyota moniker. That said, the Japanese carmaker hasn't identified either of the vehicles yet and we even don't have the timeline. The company says that the crossovers are "designed with the active Gen Y American Family in mind." And it has also confirmed that both crossovers have seating for up to eight people across three rows.

