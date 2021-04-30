carandbike logo
search

Toyota Developing Two New Three-Row Hybrid Crossovers Expected to Go On Sale In 2023

The new Toyota SUVs will be manufactured at the Princeton plant in Indiana, USA where Toyota will invest $ 803 million in the plant.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Toyota is developing two hybrid SUVs which are expected to go on sale in 2023. expand View Photos
Toyota is developing two hybrid SUVs which are expected to go on sale in 2023.

Highlights

  • Toyota is developing two hybrid SUVs expected to go on sale in 2023.
  • One of the SUVs will wear a Lexus badge.
  • Both SUVs will seat up to eight passengers across three rows.

Toyota is gearing up to develop two new three-row hybrid crossovers at its plant in Princeton, Indiana in USA. One of the SUVs will wear the Lexus badge and will be rolled out first, while other will get the Toyota moniker. That said, the Japanese carmaker hasn't identified either of the vehicles yet and we even don't have the timeline. The company says that the crossovers are "designed with the active Gen Y American Family in mind." And it has also confirmed that both crossovers have seating for up to eight people across three rows.

Also Read: REE Partners With Toyota Owned Hino Motors For Commercial EVs

lexus lx 450d

The Lexus badged three-row crossover in expected to go on sale first,

Both SUVs will offer advanced tech for hands-free driving in some conditions and remote parking where it can be easily moved from outside by using a smartphone. In-turn, the same smartphone can also be used as a digital key. Toyota will invest $803 million into the Indiana plant to build these models and for tasks like re-tooling and worker training. The site will also see the addition of 1400 new workers. The Indiana plant currently assembles models like the Sienna, Highlander, and Sequoia and has production capacity to build 420,000 vehicles annually. Now we don't have any news for the company if these SUVs will be considered for our market as well.

Also Read: 2021 Auto Shanghai: Toyota Crown (Vellfire) Showcased

94b1ou8o

Both crossovers will be manufactured at Toyota's Princeton plant in Indiana, USA.

0 Comments

The new-generation 4Runner and Sequoia are expected to debut in 2022 and the new RX is coming around the same time, being underpinned by the TNGA-K platform. Toyota is also developing a new electric crossover. In concept form, it is known as bZ4X and that name could be used for the production model as well. The model will be an all-wheel-drive system that Toyota and Subaru are developing together and it will be spawned by the e-TNGA platform.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Toyota Cars

  • Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
    Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
  • Auto Headlamps
    Auto Headlamps
  • Electric Fold Orvms
    Electric Fold Orvms
  • Follow Me Home Headlamp
    Follow Me Home Headlamp
  • Toyota Etios Side View
    Toyota Etios Side View
  • Toyota Etios Rear Back
    Toyota Etios Rear Back
  • Toyota Etios Frond Side View
    Toyota Etios Frond Side View
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
  • Black
    Black
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Front
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
  • Alloy Wheels B
    Alloy Wheels B
  • Led Headlamps B
    Led Headlamps B
x
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Race Bike Revealed
Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Race Bike Revealed
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities