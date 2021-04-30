Toyota Developing Two New Three-Row Hybrid Crossovers Expected to Go On Sale In 2023

Toyota is developing two hybrid SUVs which are expected to go on sale in 2023.

Toyota is gearing up to develop two new three-row hybrid crossovers at its plant in Princeton, Indiana in USA. One of the SUVs will wear the Lexus badge and will be rolled out first, while other will get the Toyota moniker. That said, the Japanese carmaker hasn't identified either of the vehicles yet and we even don't have the timeline. The company says that the crossovers are "designed with the active Gen Y American Family in mind." And it has also confirmed that both crossovers have seating for up to eight people across three rows.

The Lexus badged three-row crossover in expected to go on sale first,

Both SUVs will offer advanced tech for hands-free driving in some conditions and remote parking where it can be easily moved from outside by using a smartphone. In-turn, the same smartphone can also be used as a digital key. Toyota will invest $803 million into the Indiana plant to build these models and for tasks like re-tooling and worker training. The site will also see the addition of 1400 new workers. The Indiana plant currently assembles models like the Sienna, Highlander, and Sequoia and has production capacity to build 420,000 vehicles annually. Now we don't have any news for the company if these SUVs will be considered for our market as well.

Both crossovers will be manufactured at Toyota's Princeton plant in Indiana, USA.

The new-generation 4Runner and Sequoia are expected to debut in 2022 and the new RX is coming around the same time, being underpinned by the TNGA-K platform. Toyota is also developing a new electric crossover. In concept form, it is known as bZ4X and that name could be used for the production model as well. The model will be an all-wheel-drive system that Toyota and Subaru are developing together and it will be spawned by the e-TNGA platform.

