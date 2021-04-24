carandbike logo
search

2021 Auto Shanghai: Toyota Crown (Vellfire) Showcased

The Toyota Crown is a minivan which is sold as the Vellfire in India, just that it wears a new badge in the China market and it has received very subtle cosmetic updates.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Toyota Crown is the rebadged Vellfire for the China market. expand View Photos
The Toyota Crown is the rebadged Vellfire for the China market.

Highlights

  • The Toyota Crown is the rebadged Vellfire for the China market.
  • The front bumper of the Crown has been tweaked.
  • It gets the same 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain.

Toyota has taken us by surprise at the Auto Shanghai 2021 by bringing the new Crown to the motor show. And for the regulars who might mistake it for a sedan, it's actually a minivan which is sold as the Vellfire in India, just that it wears a new badge in the Chinese market and it has received very subtle cosmetic updates. So essentially it's a minivan with the legendary Crown logo and there is also a Lexus-badged LM version in some markets. The Crown (Vellfire) is going on sale exclusively in China.

Also Read: Toyota India To Halt Production At Bidadi Plants For Three Weeks

vtt6qgug

The front bumper of the Toyota Crown has been tweaked.

Now speaking of the design first, the overdose of bold chrome detailing continue to be a prominent part of its appearance. It's on the grille and even the side curtain. The front bumper too has been tweaked, but headlights and DRLs have been positioned identically. Even the profile and rear remains identical to the Vellfire sold in India.

Also Read: Toyota Files Trademark For The BZ Series In India

d1e0s0fg

It will be offered as a seven seater.

In other markets, the long-running Crown sedan is a different model altogether and is based on the TNGA platform, positioned below the the Japanese carmaker's absolute flagship - the Century.

Also Read: Toyota Belta Name Trademarked In India; Could This Be The Re-Badged Ciaz?

su6ocrto

It gets Toyota badging on the steering wheel.

0 Comments

Engine option even on the Crown (Vellfire) remains unchanged. It will be sold only as a hybrid with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with and electric motor. It puts out a combined output of 161 bhp and is mated to a CVT transmission as standard. Even in China, the three-row minivan is positioned at the top of the range and retains the Toyota logo on the steering wheel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,73,3329% / 5 yrs
Fullsize/Premium MPV
Hybrid
Automatic
58 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Taillight
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Taillight
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Taillight And Rear Look
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Taillight And Rear Look
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Test Drive
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Test Drive
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Test Drive 2
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Test Drive 2
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Doors
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Doors
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Wheels
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Wheels
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Running View
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Running View
  • Toyota Vellfire Logo
    Toyota Vellfire Logo
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Ac Display
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Ac Display
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Adjastable Rear Seats
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Adjastable Rear Seats
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Armrest With Features
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Armrest With Features
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Audio And Touchscreen System
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Audio And Touchscreen System
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Climate Control
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Climate Control
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Dashboard
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Dashboard
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Display
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Display
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Gear Box
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Gear Box
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Modes
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Modes
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Push Start Stop Button
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Push Start Stop Button
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Seats
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Seats
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Seat Space
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Rear Seat Space
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Seat Handle Grip
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Seat Handle Grip
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Seats Adjestments
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Seats Adjestments
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Speedometer
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Speedometer
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Steering Control Options
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Steering Control Options
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Storage Box
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Storage Box
x
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Toyota India To Halt Production At Bidadi Plants For Three Weeks
Toyota India To Halt Production At Bidadi Plants For Three Weeks
Mumbai Police Discontinues Colour-Coded Sticker System For Vehicles
Mumbai Police Discontinues Colour-Coded Sticker System For Vehicles
Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition Unveiled
Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities