Toyota Crown Sport Gets New PHEV Variant In Japan

Incorporating a 2.5-litre engine mated to an electric motor, the Crown Sport PHEV achieves a maximum output of 301 bhp
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 22, 2023

Story
  • Features E-Four electric 4WD system and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).
  • With a 55 litre fuel tank, it has a claimed total cruising range of 1,200 km.
  • Produced at Toyota’s plant in Tsutsumi.

Toyota Motor Corporation has launched a new PHEV version of the Crown Sport in Japan. Produced at the company's plant in Tsutsumi, Japan, it is priced at 7,650,000 yen (Approx Rs 45 lakh).  Incorporating a 2.5-litre engine mated to an electric motor, the Crown Sport PHEV achieves a maximum output of 301 bhp. The car has a BEV-mode cruising range of 90 kilometres and a hybrid-mode fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl. With a 55-litre fuel tank, it has a claimed total cruising range of 1,200 km.

 

This model also comes with rapid charging functionalities. With rapid charging, the battery can reach about 80 per cent of its full capacity in 38 minutes, offering substantial time efficiency compared to standard charging using the 200 V charging cable.

 

Moreover, it features the E-Four electric 4WD system and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) paddle shifters, 20-inch ventilated disc brakes, and red-coloured brake callipers. It is also equipped with a 1,500 W external power supply function, rapid charging capabilities, and Vehicle to Home (V2H) technology.

India Expected To See 1 Crore EV Sales By 2030, Create 5 Crore Jobs, Says Nitin Gadkari
India Expected To See 1 Crore EV Sales By 2030, Create 5 Crore Jobs, Says Nitin Gadkari
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade

Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024
Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It comes with Front-Wheel Drive and an EPA-estimated range of up to 428 kilometres

Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles

Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers

Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024

Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users

Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute will be limited to just 100 units and get a new GR Supra GT4 Evo racecar-inspired livery along with Gazoo Racing accessories

Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022

