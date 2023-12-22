Toyota Crown Sport Gets New PHEV Variant In Japan
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 22, 2023
- Features E-Four electric 4WD system and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).
- With a 55 litre fuel tank, it has a claimed total cruising range of 1,200 km.
- Produced at Toyota’s plant in Tsutsumi.
Toyota Motor Corporation has launched a new PHEV version of the Crown Sport in Japan. Produced at the company's plant in Tsutsumi, Japan, it is priced at 7,650,000 yen (Approx Rs 45 lakh). Incorporating a 2.5-litre engine mated to an electric motor, the Crown Sport PHEV achieves a maximum output of 301 bhp. The car has a BEV-mode cruising range of 90 kilometres and a hybrid-mode fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl. With a 55-litre fuel tank, it has a claimed total cruising range of 1,200 km.
This model also comes with rapid charging functionalities. With rapid charging, the battery can reach about 80 per cent of its full capacity in 38 minutes, offering substantial time efficiency compared to standard charging using the 200 V charging cable.
Moreover, it features the E-Four electric 4WD system and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) paddle shifters, 20-inch ventilated disc brakes, and red-coloured brake callipers. It is also equipped with a 1,500 W external power supply function, rapid charging capabilities, and Vehicle to Home (V2H) technology.
