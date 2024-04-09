Login
Toyota Crown Crossover RS Landscape Special Edition Revealed

Japan-specific special edition gets off-road-focused tweaks including all-terrain tyres and a raised ride height.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition offer's a more off-road-focused look
  • Sits 25 mm higher than the standard Crown Crossover and gets all-terrain tyres
  • Retains the hybrid powertrain from the Crown Crossover RS

Toyota has unveiled a new limited-run off-road focused variant of the Crown Crossover in Japan, called the Landscape. The special edition draws inspiration from the Crown Outdoor Concept that was unveiled last year and features cosmetic and mechanical tweaks to give it a more rugged and off-road-ready appearance. 

The Crown Crossover RS Landscape gets a 25 mm raised ride height, bolt-on fender flares and all-terrain tyres.

 

Starting with the exterior, the Landscape features wider bolt-on fender extensions to give it more rugged appeal. The suspension has also been revised with the Landscape sitting 25mm higher than the standard Crown Crossover, which the company says aids in clearing obstacles. The Crown Crossover RS Landscape also sits on new 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres to go with the more off-road-focused theme. It also comes standard with a towing hitch while buyers can also option a roof rack for additional cargo space.

Special edition also gets a tow hook for trailers; roof rack is an accessory.

 

The interior gets more minimal changes in comparison with gold "Landscape" lettering adorning the dashboard and the provision of 60:40 split-folding rear seats.

 

Under the hood, the Crown Crossover Landscape retains the hybrid powertrain from the Crown Crossover RS. The 2.4-liter petrol engine works in unison with dual electric motors to deliver a combined output of 264 bhp. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and Toyota's E-Four all-wheel-drive system with an electric motor powering the rear axle.

Tweaks to the cabin include ‘Landscape’ badging on various surfaces and the provision of split-folding rear seats.

 

The Crown Crossover Landscape will go on sale only in the Japanese market with the model to only be offered for a limited time.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Toyota Crown# Toyota# Toyota Crown Crossover# Toyota Crown SUV# Cars
