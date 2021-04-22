carandbike logo
search

Toyota Files Trademark For The BZ Series In India

The new bZ or Beyond Zero series signifies Toyota's new electric vehicle range, which will see seven new electric models by 2025. Now it has applied for eleven names to be trademarked in India, including the bZ4X.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Toyota has applied for eleven names to be trademarked in India, including the recently showcased bZ4X expand View Photos
Toyota has applied for eleven names to be trademarked in India, including the recently showcased bZ4X

Highlights

  • The new BZ series will include Toyota's new range of electric vehicles
  • Toyota has registered these names in India: BZ, BZ1, BZ2, BZ3, BZ4, & BZ5
  • Toyota has also registered BZ1X, BZ2X, BX3X, BZ4X and BZ5X names

According to several listings on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patents Design & Trademarks page, Toyota Motor Corporation has filed trademarks for an entire range of BZ model names in India. If you have been following Toyota's global announcements, you will know that the new bZ or Beyond Zero series signifies the company's new electric vehicle range, which will see seven new electric models by 2025. In fact, recently Toyota even unveiled a concept version of the Toyota bZ4X, which will be the first model in the bZ series.

Also Read: Toyota Introduces The bZ4X Electric Concept

ts4c9ats

Under the BZ of Beyond Zero series Toyota plans to launch 7 electric vehicles by 2025 globally

The Japanese carmaker has applied for eleven names to be trademarked in India - BZ, BZ1, BZ1X, BZ2, BZ2X, BZ3, BZ3X, BZ4, BZ4X, BZ5, and BZ5X. Details on the Patents Design & Trademarks website tell us that the trademarks were applied between May and October 2020 and they are valid until 2030. Now we have to tell you that just because a company files for a trademark does not mean it will launch that product in India, however, the fact that Toyota has registered these names alone means that it is considering bringing the new bZ series of electric vehicles to India.

Also Read: Toyota Belta Name Trademarked In India; Could This Be The Re-Badged Ciaz?

j7a7sqss

The company has also registered the X range of BZ series in India including the BZ4X, the concept car recently showcased by the company

0 Comments

The development of the Toyota bZ series is based on BEV-dedicated platforms that can be used with multiple variations in terms of size and design. The carmaker is taking help from other brands like BYD, Subaru, Suzuki and Daihatsu to jointly develop the series. In fact, the recently showcased Toyota bZ4X is a battery-electric vehicle developed in partnership with Subaru. Based on their jointly developed e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform, the electric SUV takes advantage of Toyota's expertise in vehicle electrification, and Subaru's AWD technologies.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Toyota Cars

  • Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
    Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
  • Toyota Etios Side View
    Toyota Etios Side View
  • Toyota Etios Rear Back
    Toyota Etios Rear Back
  • Toyota Etios Frond Side View
    Toyota Etios Frond Side View
  • Auto Headlamps
    Auto Headlamps
  • Electric Fold Orvms
    Electric Fold Orvms
  • Follow Me Home Headlamp
    Follow Me Home Headlamp
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
  • Black
    Black
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Front
  • Alloy Wheels B
    Alloy Wheels B
  • Led Headlamps B
    Led Headlamps B
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
x
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Mahindra Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh This Month
Mahindra Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh This Month
2021 World Car Awards: Porsche 911 Turbo Is The 2021 World Performance Car Of The Year
2021 World Car Awards: Porsche 911 Turbo Is The 2021 World Performance Car Of The Year
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Date Revealed
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities