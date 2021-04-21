Toyota Belta Name Trademarked In India; Could This Be The Re-Badged Ciaz?

Toyota might consider replacing the Yaris with a re-badged Ciaz, which could be called Belta

According to a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patents Design & Trademarks page, Toyota Motor Corporation has recently trademarked the name Toyota Belta in India. The information on the ministry's website says that Toyota had applied for the trademark on February 2, 2021, and it was registered on the same month, on February 22. Now while there is no information regarding that model that might get this name, however, given the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota, the new name could be used for one of the next re-badged models, which we think could be the Ciaz.

Toyota had applied for the trademark on February 2, 2021, and we believe the name could be used for the re-badged Ciaz

Toyota already sells the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza in India, as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, and we know that the Ciaz and Ertiga are likely to be next in line. In fact, recently images of the Ciaz's grille with Toyota's logo surfaced online further affirming the speculations. Rumour has it that Toyota might be considering replacing the Yaris sedan with the re-badged Ciaz, given the former's poor sales performance.

Recently images of the Ciaz's grille with Toyota's logo has surfaced online

Photo Credit: TeamBHP In the last six months, Toyota Yaris' average monthly sale has been a little over 400 units. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki India, on average, sold over 1500 units of the Ciaz sedan in the last six months. So, it is possible for the company might consider replacing the Yaris sedan with its own re-badged version of the Ciaz to cash in on the latter's popularity, a strategy that has worked for the Glanza and Urban Cruiser.

On an average Maruti Suzuki sells over 1500 Ciaz sedans a month, compared to Toyota which sells about 400+ units of the Yaris per month

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 bhp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-Speed automatic torque converter unit.

