New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Has Delisted Three Variants of the Yaris Sedan In India

The three variants of the Toyota Yaris delisted from the company's website include V the V manual, V CVT automatic, and VX manual trim. So, instead of 14 variants, the car now only comes 11 variants.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Three variants of the Toyota Yaris has been delisted - V manual, VX manual and V CVT automatic

Highlights

  • The V MT, V CVT, and VX MT variants of the Toyota Yaris have been removed
  • The Toyota Yaris is now offered in 5 manual and 6 CVT automatic trims
  • The Yaris received a price hike in June and now starts at Rs. 8.86 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently removed three variants of the Yaris sedan from its website - the V manual, VX manual and V CVT automatic. Earlier the company had 7 manual and 7 CVT automatic variants of the Yaris sedan on offer, however, with the subtraction of the aforementioned trims, the car now only has 5 manual trims - J (O), G (O), J, G, and V(O), and 6 automatic variants - J (O) CVT, G (O) CVT, J CVT, G CVT, V(O) CVT, and VX CVT. We have reached out to Toyota to confirm the reason for delisting these 3 variants, however, so far, our email remains unanswered.

1oinh5mo

The Toyota Yaris now comes in 5 manual and 6 automatic variants

Toyota Yaris

8.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Yaris

It was just last month that Toyota India revised the prices of its entire line-up. The Yaris sedan, in particular, saw a price hike of ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 12,000 across most variants, however, both the manual and automatic variants of the J and G variants received a hike of ₹ 1.68 lakh and ₹ 1.20 lakh respectively. After the price hike, the Toyota Yaris is now priced between ₹ 8.86 lakh and ₹ 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Is Now Available On Government e Marketplace

toyota yaris

The Toyota Yaris received a price hike in June and it is now priced between ₹ 8.86 lakh and ₹ 14.30 lakh

The Toyota Yaris was first launched in India in May 2018, and later in 2019, the company introduced the 'Optional' trim for all the variants, which were essentially affordable variants with lesser safety features. The sedan comes with a bunch of smart features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors and fabric (optional leather) upholstered seats. The safety feature list is equally abundant with seven 7 airbags (3 on Optional trims), ABS, EBD and Brake Assist, as well as solar energy-absorbing front windshield with infrared cut off.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Sedan Review

2018 toyota yaris review

The Toyota Yaris gets a a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, roof-mounted air-vents, 8-way adjustable power driver seat

0 Comments

The Yaris also gets a roof-mounted air-vents with ambient illumination, 8-way adjustable power driver seat, flat floor for the rear section, glass-high solar energy absorbing (HSEA) and tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control. The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 bhp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris

Toyota Yaris Alternatives

Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Details Out
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Details Out
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale Of Red Satin Shorts
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale Of Red Satin Shorts
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities