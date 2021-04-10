Toyota Introduces Customized Pre-Paid Service Package For Its Customers

Toyota India has introduced a new comprehensive 'Smiles Plus' service package for its customers. According to the company, this pre-paid package and service will be customized as per the needs of the customer. Customers interested in availing of this pre-paid service package can visit Toyota's authorized dealerships and service centres across India. The Japanese carmaker intends to offer its customers peace of mind and hassle-free service experiences through the value-added service package.

The package will comprise benefits and services such as flexibility of service location, protection from service price hikes, savings on the service cost, usage of genuine parts & recommended services, trained technicians and more. Under this package, the company has introduced several customizable schemes like Essential, Super Torque, Super Health, and Ultra, which includes periodic maintenance and general repairs, etc.

Commenting on this new initiative of Pre-Paid Service Package, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new 'Smiles Plus' service package as this initiative is in-line with TKM's endeavor to meet our customers' enhanced requirements and mobility needs. With the introduction of this exclusive package, we intend to cater to our customers with services that match their evolving expectations."

He further said, "At Toyota, we understand that the key to have customers for life is by providing heart touching experience, seamless communication & complete peace of mind. With the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, we thrive to fortify our existing bond with our esteemed customers and enhance their experience by providing world-class services that Toyota is globally reputed for. We will continue to bring about solutions for a fast and seamless experience for our customers and provide more avenues to our customers in line with emerging market demands."

