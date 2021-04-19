Toyota Introduces The bZ4X Electric Concept

Toyota Motor Corporation announced Toyota bZ, its newly established series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) ahead of the Auto Shanghai Motor Show. Toyota unveiled a concept version of the Toyota bZ4X, which will be the first model in the bZ series.

Development of the Toyota bZ series is based on BEV-dedicated platforms that can be used with multiple variations in terms of size and design. Toyota will be taking help from other carmakers like BYD, Subaru, Suzuki and Daihatsu to jointly develop the series.

The Toyota bZ4X is an SUV BEV jointly developed with Toyota's partner, Subaru. This new vehicle adopts the e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform that was jointly developed by the two companies; it takes advantage of the strength of Toyota, which boasts expertise in vehicle electrification, and Subaru, which possesses outstanding AWD technologies, and realizes driving performance that is both comfortable and enjoyable.

The bZ4X concept combines a long wheelbase with a short overhang; this results both in a distinctive design, and in an interior space very similar to a premium sedan. A uniquely shaped steering wheel eliminates the need to change grip when steering. The vehicle adopts a steer-by-wire system that provides a smooth driving feel. The low position of the instrument panel and the location of the meters above the steering wheel serve not only to enhance the vehicle's sense of space, but also improve visibility and contribute to safe and secure driving.

The bZ4X adopts a new AWD system jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru; it combines safe and pleasing driving performance made possible by the unique responsiveness of electrified vehicles with an impressive off-road performance.

In addition to the use of regenerative energy systems, the vehicle also adopts a solar recharging system; this cleverly recharges the battery while stationary, and further enhances the unique environmental performance of a BEV. It also provides cruising range that ensures customers not to be inconvenienced in wintertime.

Toyota plans to produce the Toyota bZ4X in Japan and China; it hopes to begin worldwide sales of the model by the middle of 2022.

