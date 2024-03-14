Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Toyota Vellfire Secures 4-Star Rating In JNCAP Crash Tests

The 4-star rating was awarded based on the overall points scored, with the Vellfire registering a score of 93 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Vellfire scored 181.79 out of 197 points in the JNCAP tests.
  • The Vellfire scored 84.93/100 points in the collision safety test
  • Pedestrian protection is where the Vellfire's performance was a mixed bag

The latest iteration of the Toyota Vellfire has been awarded a 4-star rating by the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP). The Vellfire was launched in India in August 2023, and it is built on Toyota's TNGA platform (GA-K). The 4-star rating is attributed to the overall points secured for vehicle safety performance, with the Vellfire registering a score of 93 per cent (181.79 out of 197 points). 

 

The Vellfire secured 88.84/89 points in the Preventive Safety Performance assessment

 

JNCAP tests vehicles primarily on three parameters. Firstly, the Preventive Safety Performance assessment, comprising full-frontal collision and offset frontal collision tests, where the Vellfire secured 88.84 out of 89 points. Secondly, the collision safety performance evaluation, including side and rear-end collision protection, where the Vellfire secured 84.93 out of 100 points.

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

 

Lastly, pedestrian protection is where the Vellfire's performance was a mixed bag. While the Vellfire could only secure 2.46 out of 4 points for pedestrian head protection, it fared better on the pedestrian leg protection front, achieving a full score of 4/4. JNCAP has also evaluated the results of the passenger seat belt reminder system, with the Vellfire scoring 2.80 out of 3.6 points.

 

The collision safety performance evaluation yielded a score of 84.93/100 points.

 

It's worth mentioning that JNCAP exclusively evaluates vehicles available in the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), while other assessment programs such as the Global NCAP (GNCAP) focus on emerging markets. Each New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) adheres to its distinctive protocols for conducting crash tests and awarding scores, leading to variations in results.

 

In terms of its powertrain, the Vellfire comes equipped with a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, an electric motor, and a hybrid battery. It offers a maximum power output of 190 bhp and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The new Vellfire is priced from Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) onwards in India.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

# Toyota Vellfire# JNCAP# Japan New Car Assessment Programme# Vellfire MPV JNCAP# Vellfire MPV# Crash Test# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire
6.8

Toyota Vellfire

Starts at ₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Vellfire Specifications
View Vellfire Features

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Production-Spec MINI Aceman EV Pictures, Details Emerge Ahead Of April 24 Debut
Production-Spec MINI Aceman EV Pictures, Details Emerge Ahead Of April 24 Debut
MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
New BMW 5 Series Sedan Achieves Top Safety Ratings Globally
New BMW 5 Series Sedan Achieves Top Safety Ratings Globally
BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Toyota Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept
Toyota Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept
Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates BNCAP Command-And-Control Centre
Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates BNCAP Command-And-Control Centre
Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) Vehicle Safety Tests To Be Launched On August 22
Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) Vehicle Safety Tests To Be Launched On August 22
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Toyota Vellfire Secures 4-Star Rating In JNCAP Crash Tests
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved