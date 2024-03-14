New Toyota Vellfire Secures 4-Star Rating In JNCAP Crash Tests

The latest iteration of the Toyota Vellfire has been awarded a 4-star rating by the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP). The Vellfire was launched in India in August 2023, and it is built on Toyota's TNGA platform (GA-K). The 4-star rating is attributed to the overall points secured for vehicle safety performance, with the Vellfire registering a score of 93 per cent (181.79 out of 197 points).

The Vellfire secured 88.84/89 points in the Preventive Safety Performance assessment

JNCAP tests vehicles primarily on three parameters. Firstly, the Preventive Safety Performance assessment, comprising full-frontal collision and offset frontal collision tests, where the Vellfire secured 88.84 out of 89 points. Secondly, the collision safety performance evaluation, including side and rear-end collision protection, where the Vellfire secured 84.93 out of 100 points.

Lastly, pedestrian protection is where the Vellfire's performance was a mixed bag. While the Vellfire could only secure 2.46 out of 4 points for pedestrian head protection, it fared better on the pedestrian leg protection front, achieving a full score of 4/4. JNCAP has also evaluated the results of the passenger seat belt reminder system, with the Vellfire scoring 2.80 out of 3.6 points.

The collision safety performance evaluation yielded a score of 84.93/100 points.

It's worth mentioning that JNCAP exclusively evaluates vehicles available in the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), while other assessment programs such as the Global NCAP (GNCAP) focus on emerging markets. Each New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) adheres to its distinctive protocols for conducting crash tests and awarding scores, leading to variations in results.

In terms of its powertrain, the Vellfire comes equipped with a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, an electric motor, and a hybrid battery. It offers a maximum power output of 190 bhp and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The new Vellfire is priced from Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) onwards in India.

