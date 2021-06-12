2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300: All You Need To Know
- The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is underpinned by the TNGA platform.
- It may not appear too different in looks, but has changed under the skin.
- The cabin has been extensively revised and it gets new features and tech.
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has been unveiled globally and is a huge step-up from its predecessor. Now few of you may argue that it doesn't look much different, but that's because Toyota wanted to keep its silhouette very much intact, it being a major part of its robust appeal. That said, the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has changed quite a lot under its skin and comes with a new V6 engine that is more powerful than the outgoing V8. Now we may have to wait for the new LC300 to arrive on our shores, but once it does, it will go up against the Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC90. Here's all we need to know about the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300.
- The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is underpinned by the TNGA platform that makes it light on its feet and in-turn more agile and stable when it comes to on-road dynamics. The platform has saved 200 kg from its kerb weight and also helps in making it 10 per cent more efficient when it comes to CO2 emissions.
- The huge 5.7-litre V8 engine has been discontinued on the Land Cruiser LC300 and comes in the new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil-burner that is more powerful than the former. It belts out 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque- a whole 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the outgoing V8.
- The engine is mated to brand new 10-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox which too makes debut on the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and courtesy its well calibrated gear ratios, this mountain of an SUV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.7 seconds which is pretty impressive for it size. A lighter platform and punchier engine add up to that triple-digit performance as well.
- According to rumours, in some markets Toyota will be also offering the new-generation Land Cruiser LC300 with a tad downsized 3.3-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 diesel mill pumping out 301 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque but the engine will be mated to the same 10-speed automatic transmission. However, the Japanese carmaker is yet to confirm any such news. And that's about it, other than that, the off-roader remains pretty much the same in all markets.
- The adaptive variable suspension (AVS) is part of the standard package as well and so is the upgraded electronically controlled kinetic dynamic suspension stabilisation (E-KDSS) system. Moreover, Toyota has fitted the next-gen Land Cruiser with a more advanced Multi-Terrain Select system now featuring Deep Snow and Auto modes, while the Multi-Terrain Monitor system incorporates an underbody camera. Also, a revised Crawl Control system maintains the vehicle's speed while you are off-roading.
- The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes with a robust four-wheel-drive (4WD) transfer case as standard along with three differential locks. Building up on its off-road prowess is the approach angle of 32 degrees carried over from its predecessor while the departure angle can reach 26.5 degrees depending on the version, while ground clearance stands at 230 mm. In terms of dimensions, the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 isn't much different from its predecessor - the LC200, measuring at 4965 mm in length for the GR Sport version and will measure a slightly longer at 4985 mm for the ZX trim level.
- It stands at 1945 mm tall, which is an increase of 35 mm over its predecessor while the ZX trim is slightly wider at 1990 mm. The wheelbase across variants remains unchanged measuring at 2850 mm.
- The overall silhouette of the LC300 isn't different from its predecessor's and those who are uninitiated could also mistake it for a facelift, but it does get a bunch of new elements. For starters, is this monstrous chrome grille which looks more intimidating in a good way and let's just say that Toyota has this giant grille game more on point than its German counterparts. This new grille comes with four bold slats and it's wider than the one on the LC200. A black mesh grille replaces this chrome unit in the GR sport variant, but it takes away the premium appeal of a Land Cruiser.
- There are sleek LED headlights where the daytime running lights seamlessly end at the tip of the second chrome slat in the grille. The grille is flanked by side curtains and the bumper seemingly integrates the chunky skid plate finished in body colour, while there are slim fog lamp housings on either ends. The profile largely remains unaltered while at the rear there is a new bumper with the same body colour skid plate and the taillights too have grown a size bigger.
- While from the outside it may remind you of its predecessor, step inside and you'll be surprised with all that's new. The cabin has been subjected to massive changes. There is a new dashboard accommodating a standalone 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen which is standard, but buyers do have the option of upgrading to a sizeable 12.3-inch screen. Both screens are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as well.
- Other creature comforts include wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, powered tailgate, an electrically adjustable steering wheel, air ionizer and even a fingerprint authentication system among others. Toyota's latest Safety net includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and adaptive high beam headlights for better road view for night driving. And yes! The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is available as seven-seater.