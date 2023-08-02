  • Home
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado And Land Cruiser 70 Break Cover

The new Land Cruiser 250 will be positioned below the Land Cruiser 300 in Toyota’s lineup
Highlights
  • Land Cruiser 250 is bigger in all aspects than the outgoing model.
  • It gets hybrid powertrain for the first time
  • It features a stiffer chassis and off-road tech for better off-road capability

Toyota has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its Land Cruiser (code named 250) which will also get the ‘Prado’ suffix in some markets. Additionally, it has also updated the Land Cruiser 70 which boasts of a retro-styled design theme. 

The new-gen 250 measures 4,920mm in length, 1980 mm in width, 1,870mm in height, and has a 2,850mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance is 221 mm. Dimensionally, it is bigger than the previous car. Design-wise it features boxy and retro design cues inspired from the previous generations and looks every inch a Land Cruiser but also similar to the new Lexus GX. It will rival the likes of Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: New Toyota Vellfire India Launch In July 2023

 

As you’d expect, Toyota says that the 250 Series has dramatically improved off-road performance. It's based on the newer TNGA-F platform. There is a 50 percent increase in frame rigidity and 30 percent increase in overall rigidity. It also has improved wheel articulation, improvement in the Electric power steering and Multi-Terrain Select. It also packs a first for a Toyota, a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) that allows it to disconnect the anti-roll bar. It helps with extreme off-roading but also improves driving dynamics and ride comfort whether it's off-road or on it. 

Inside, the cabin layout seems similar to the bigger LC 300. It gets a connected unit for the infotainment display and the driver display, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery and thankfully, a lot of physical buttons for various functions. 

 

Powering the Prado will have a variety of engine options depending on the market its being sold in. The Australian, Japanese, Middle Eastern and European markets will get the 201 bhp 2.8-litre diesel that is also available in the Fortuner. It will be paired to an 8-speed automatic. This engine will also gain a 48V mild hybrid by 2025. The Land Cruiser 250’s petrol option will be a 2.4-litre unit along with a hybrid powertrain option as well.The 160 bhp 2.7-litre petrol will also be on offer in Japan and Eastern Europe. 


The Land Cruiser 70 has received updates to the headlamps, grille and the Toyota badging up front. The big change is the addition of the 2.8-litre diesel that will give company to the 4.5-litre V8 diesel. 

 

There’s no official word yet, but there’s a possibility that Toyota might consider bringing the new-gen Land Cruiser Prado to our market. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motors Reports 11 per cent Growth Over July 2022

