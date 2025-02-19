Login
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched In India At Rs 2.31 Crore

Shipped in as a full import, the Land Cruiser 300 can be had in two trims - ZX and GR-S.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota has launched the Land Cruiser 300 in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 2.31 crore to Rs 2.41 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine.

Toyota India has reintroduced the Land Cruiser 300 in India. Shipped into the market as a full import, the Land Cruiser 300 can be had in two trims – ZX (Rs 2.31 crore), and the sportier GR-S (Rs 2.41 crore), which comes with off-road tuned suspension with improved shock absorbers and differential locks. This is the first time that the GR-S variant is being offered in the country. Previously on sale in India, Toyota had recently stopped taking orders for the SUV. The company has now reopened bookings. 

 

Also Read: New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India
 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched In India At Rs 2 31 Crore 1

Toyota has reopened bookings for the Land Cruiser in India

 

The Land Cruiser has a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, rear seat entertainment, a head-up display, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, and a sunroof. The SUV also gets adaptive variable suspension, with the GR-S trim featuring a limited-slip differential. The Land Cruiser also gets traction control, downhill assist control, hill start assist, and a four-camera multi-terrain monitor. 


Also Read: Auto Sales January 2025: India’s Total Vehicle Retails See 7% Growth At 22,91,621 Units

 

On the safety front, the Land Cruiser is offered with Toyota Safety Sense which includes pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, adaptive high-beam System. The Land Cruiser also gets 10 airbags and a 360 degree panoramic view monitor

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
 

On the powertrain front, the Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine that churns out 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

