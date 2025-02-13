New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been spotted in India. Globally unveiled in August 2023, the SUV is currently offered on sale in many markets across the world including Australia, UAE, and USA. Several reports pointed to the SUV making its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which in the end, never happened. The recent spy shots, however, have once again led to rumours that Toyota will launch it in the Indian market shortly. However, the Prado, if slated for a launch, will most likely be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU), resulting in a hefty price tag.

The models shown in the images were painted in black and sported a grille with vertical slats, flanked by rectangular headlamps. Also prominently visible in the images are the SUV’s boxy proportions and the flared wheel arches that give it a robust appearance. The interior of the SUV is also shown, with the dashboard featuring a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment display, a plethora of buttons and provision for wireless charging.

On the powertrain front, the Land Cruiser Prado is powered by a 201 bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine in the Australian, Japanese, Middle Eastern and European markets. The SUV however, is also offered with a 2.4-litre hybrid powertrain in select markets, in addition to a 2.7-litre petrol engine in markets such as Japan.



