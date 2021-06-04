New-Generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 To Make Its Global Debut Next Week

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has been in the news frequently ahead of its global debut and we have been waiting for the date ever since we saw its leaked images. Finally, Toyota will be unveiling the new Land Cruiser LC300 on June 9, 2021 for global markets and we hope the carmaker will bring it to our shores in 2022. We already know that the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be underpinned by the TNGA platform and it will also get a new 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to get a 3.3-litre V6 engine under its hood.

Earlier, new documents of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 surfaced online. The documents originated from the Japanese carmaker's South African branch, giving details about its dimensions. The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 measures at 4965 mm in length for the GR Sport version and will measure a slightly longer at 4985 mm for the ZX trim level. It stands 1945 mm tall, which is an increase of 35 mm over its predecessor while the ZX trim is slightly wider at 1,990 mm. That said, the wheelbase across variants remain unchanged measuring at 2850 mm. Then, the new platform and a smaller V6 engine have also made the Land Cruiser lighter on its feet, though we don't have exact details in this regard as yet. The document also reveals that ground clearance along with its approach and departure angles have been carried over from the LC200 which is its predecessor.

Mechanically, the new Land Cruiser will share a lot with the recently teased 2022 Tundra. The body-on-frame pickup truck will also switch to the TNGA-F platform. So under the hood of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, expect to see a 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 engine tuned to put out 300 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.