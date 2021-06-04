Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Toyota unveiled a new special edition model of the Land Cruiser Prado celebrating 70 years of the Land Cruiser brand.Since the new-generation Land Cruiser is on its way Toyota thought it would be a good idea to introduce a special anniversary edition in the last batch of the outgoing Land Cruiser Prado. It's called the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition which is equipped with all the luxury comfort creatures you get in the L Package variant along with some cosmetic updates.

On the outside, the Prado 70th Anniversary Edition gets black inserts in the grille, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, mirror caps, roof rails, and rear hatch trim. Then, there are 12-spoke 18-inch wheels with a black finish and that's about it. On the Inside as well the updates are rather subtle. There's Saddle Tongue light brown leather upholstery that covers the seats, centre console, knee pads, and door panels. It also gets brushed-finish, silver-coloured piece of trim on the passenger side of the dashboard. That said, there are a few small options to add in the accessories department. Buyers can get a 70th Anniversary badge and floor mats with the special edition's logo.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Limited edition is offered in White Pearl Crystal, Black, Attitude Black Mica, Red Mica, and Avante-Garde Bronze and buyers have the option to select from five or seven-seat configurations. Mechanically as well it remains unchanged and is offered with the option of a 2.8-litre diesel and or a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Both are the same powertrains that we have already seen in the Toyota Fortuner.