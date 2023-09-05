Login

Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota has already announced that the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter inline-four turbo diesel engine in the Land Cruiser Prado will come equipped with the 48-volt mild hybrid system
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

05-Sep-23 04:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota introduces a 48-volt mild hybrid system for its turbo diesel engines, enhancing efficiency and performance in models like the Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado.
  • The system's belt-driven electric motor-generator ensures quiet engine restarts, smooth response, and regenerative braking, benefiting both performance and fuel economy.
  • Toyota's rugged design for the mild hybrid system enables vehicles to handle water crossings up to 700 mm in depth, making it ideal for off-road adventures in vehicles like the Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, and Fortuner.

In a recent video released by the company, Toyota showcased its latest 48-volt mild hybrid system designed for their turbo diesel engines in the foreign market. This technology will be initially implemented in the Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado, and it is expected that the global version of the Fortuner will also get these advancements.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales August 2023: Toyota Scales New Peak With 22,910 Units Sold

Toyota has engineered the mild hybrid system to withstand water crossings, featuring reinforced components and a layout designed for waterproofing. This includes a high-strength ribbed belt to minimise friction loss when submerged and strategically placed mild hybrid components within the cabin. The company says that vehicles equipped with this system can handle water depths of up to 700 mm, making it particularly suitable for rugged vehicles like the Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, and Fortuner.

 

Toyota distinguishes this mild hybrid system from its Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II), which features two motor-generators and a power split device. The compact and lightweight nature of the mild hybrid setup allows for easy integration into existing powertrains.

 

Also Read: Toyota Century Luxury SUV Teased Ahead Of September 6 Global Debut

The belt-driven electric motor generator offers more torque compared to conventional gear-driven starters. Toyota claims that this mild hybrid system enables quiet engine restarts with smooth response and minimal vibration. Additionally, the electric motor provides torque assistance when needed, and regenerative braking restores energy to the battery, which can then power auxiliary systems such as steering, pumps, and fans.

 

Toyota has already announced that the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre inline-four turbo diesel engine in the Land Cruiser Prado will come equipped with the 48-volt mild hybrid system in select Western European markets and Australia. This particular engine also powers the current Hilux and Fortuner models. 

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Toyota# Toyota Land Cruiser Prado# Toyota Hilux

