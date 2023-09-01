Auto Sales August 2023: Toyota Scales New Peak With 22,910 Units Sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motors India has achieved its highest-ever cumulative sales with a total of 22,910 units sold in August 2023. This marks a significant growth of 53 per cent when compared to their sales of 14,959 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic sales accounted for 20,970 units, while 1,940 units were exported in August 2023.

Over the span of January to August 2023, TKM experienced impressive sales of 147,192 units, demonstrating a remarkable growth rate of 34.2 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year when they sold 109,669 units.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel Hybrid MPV Makes World Premiere In India

Toyota maintained a consistent upward trend in sales, as evidenced by its highest monthly sales in July 2023, when it sold 21,911 units. The brand credits this outstanding performance with being made possible by TKM's three-shift operations, to meet the growing demand in the market.

Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are thrilled to report our best-ever sales performance by selling 22,910 units in the month of August 2023. Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcase customers’ ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register strong demand. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender are witnessing sustained segment leadership. The Camry Hybrid and Glanza are also strongly contributing to the overall success. We are also elated with the continued strong performance of the Toyota Hilux.”

Also Read: Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What Are The Differences?

In recent news, the brand launched the Rumion MPV, a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga, at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is broadly available in three variants, and the booking amount is set at Rs 11,000. Deliveries are to commence on September 8, 2023.