Toyota Century Luxury SUV Teased Ahead Of September 6 Global Debut

Toyota is gearing up for the global debut of the Toyota Century SUV, which is scheduled for September 6, 2023. Earlier, in June 2023, Toyota provided a sneak peek of the SUV on stilts while unveiling the new-generation Alphard and Vellfire luxury MPVs. The carmaker has not officially confirmed the ‘Century’ name for the luxury SUV as yet.

The teaser image makes it clear that the vehicle being unveiled next month is an SUV. Traditionally, the Century has been a sedan primarily sold in Japan, aimed at the chauffeur-driven crowd. It looks like Toyota intends to maintain this tradition with the SUV version.

Toyota's Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries, made the announcement - on the upcoming Century - during the unveiling of the new Alphard and Vellfire models and said, "The Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it too will have to evolve as we move into the future. Later in the year, I hope to have the chance to share the outcome of that story with a new edition of Toyota's chauffeur series. It will certainly be an impressive step in our mission."

2018 Toyota Century Sedan in its third-generation

Although information is currently limited, there are reports suggesting that the Century SUV might be built on either the GA-K or the GA-L platforms of the Toyota New Global Architecture. Additionally, it is expected to feature a hybrid powertrain. Given that the GA-K platform is used for the Alphard and Vellfire, it is likely that the Century SUV could use the same architecture. Some sources have even likened it to a Japanese version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. All will become clear once the SUV debuts on September 6, on Toyota's YouTube channel.