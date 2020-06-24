Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India, Ahead Of Launch

Spy images of the upcoming new generation Hyundai i20 have recently surfaced online. The car has been undergoing testing in India for a while now, and although the global-spec model has already made its debut, we are currently waiting for the India launch. The test mule in the photos is still heavily camouflaged, however, we do get a glimpse of the headlamps, which surprisingly are halogen units, instead of LED headlamps. While it's certainly possible that this could be the base variant of the car, but another image, from a different angle, shows us that it's running on alloy wheels. So, we will have to wait a bit more to get clarifications on the new features.

The new Hyundai i20 will come with Z-shaped LED taillamps, new alloy wheels and sharper exterior styling

Other exterior elements of the 2020 Hyundai i20 will include new bumpers with sharp, sculpted lines, bolder character lines, sporty Z-shaped LED taillamps and more. While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, the new i20 will come featuring two new 10.25 - inch screens, one for infotainment and one for instrumentation, along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also confirmed the new i20 will be a connected car and will get the BlueLink system with a host of connectivity features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, emergency alert, and more.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 will be a connected car and will come with Hyundai's BlueLink system

The car is also likely to get Hyundai SmartSense safety package with new-gen Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) that now offers pedestrian and cyclist detection for even more assurance on the road, as well as Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC). In terms of powertrain, we expect the new Hyundai i20 to come with a pair of 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic units.

The new Hyundai i20 is expected to come with a pair of 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

While the third-gen model of the premium hatchback was slated to be launched in India in the second half of 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown has forced Hyundai to have a re-look its product timelines. So, while there is no clear indication regarding the launch timeline of the new i20, we would expect it to arrive towards the end of this year.

Spy Photo Source: Rushlane

