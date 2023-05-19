Nissan India To Launch Magnite Geza Special Edition Model On May 26

Nissan India will be launching a new special edition for the Magnite subcompact SUV. Christened Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition, the new special trim will be launched in India on May 26, 2023. While the car itself has not been revealed yet, the company has opened bookings for the new SUV, and customers can pre-book it for a token of Rs. 11,000. Among other smaller updates, the big highlight for the Magnite Geza edition will be the addition of a new premium audio and infotainment system.

Get ready for a musical experience with the Big Bold Beautiful Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition. Coming soon... #NissanIndia #NissanMagnite #BigBoldBeautiful #MagniteGeza pic.twitter.com/0JYYEpNMsU — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) May 19, 2023

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India commented on the introduction, saying, "The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking and low cost of maintenance. We are introducing the Magnite Geza Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhance the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers.”

Nissan says that Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes were the inspiration for the Magnite Geza special edition. Based on this concept, the car offers advanced infotainment features including, a 9-inch high-resolution touchscreen display paired with JBL speakers. The SUV also gets features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, trajectory rear camera, ambient lighting with app-based controls, shark fin antenna and new beige upholstery.

The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition will come with the same engine options.

The SUV will also come with the new safety features that were recently added like - Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The Magnite currently also holds a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP for adult occupancy protection.

Under the hood, the SUV continues to come with the option of a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional CVT automatic transmission for the turbo variants.