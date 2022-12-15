Now You Can Virtually Ride The TVS Apache RR 310 in Gameloft’s Asphalt 8: Airborne

Home-grown two-wheeler marque, TVS Motor Company, has announced entering a partnership with Gameloft for brands in India. Under this deal, the company’s flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310 will feature in Gameloft’s Asphalt 8: Airborne, as one of the bikes that players can ride. With this, TVS has become the first Indian two-wheeler brand to feature one of its motorcycles in the popular mobile racing game.

Announcing TVS Apache’s foray into the world of gaming, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Apache series has been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts and the Gen-Z. We are sure that this collaboration with Gameloft will help in increasing the awareness for the TVS Apache brand, targeting a new set of audience while engaging online with our customers. With initiatives like these, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest growing brands in its segment and continues to demonstrate its focus on bringing innovative platforms to connect with the customers.”

TVS says its decision to enter the world of gaming is in line with the growing interest in gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making this integration another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles. So, starting December 15, 2022, players worldwide can compete in the superbike exclusive tournament featuring TVS Apache RR 310.

Speaking on the integration, Alexandre Tan, Sr. Vice President, Brand Partnerships & Advertising at Gameloft for brands, said, "TVS Motor is a great partner and we are excited that they are joining us for the first time in this new competition. With this new partner, we are thrilled to bring new innovative and exclusive in the game, creating a deeper connection with the TVS Motor brand and the Asphalt franchise community.”

As part of this association, players will get to discover the new TVS Apache branded booster and billboards and the new TVS Apache World Series Season. In the process, they also stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Furthermore, the TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes.