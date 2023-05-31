NueGo Expands Inter-City Electric Bus Services In South India

NueGo, the electric bus service brand operated by GreenCell Mobility, has announced the expansion of its services in South India. The brand, which launched in 2022, has been expanding its network across India offering customers intercity travel through all-electirc buses. The latest routes include Chennai-Pondicherry, Chennai-Bangalore, and Chennai-Tirupati with NeuGo saying it will offer commuters a convenient and eco-friendly alternative for inter-city travel.

The company says its buses are equipped with innovative technologies and amenities to enhance the travel experience. Initially, the brand plans to offer 12 services on the Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Pondicherry routes, and over 30 scheduled services on the Chennai-Bangalore route.

NueGo services will be available at specific departure points in each city. In Chennai, the buses will start from Koyambedu, while in Pondicherry, the departure point will be the PRTC Bus Stand. In Tirupati, passengers can board the buses from the RTC Bus Stand, and in Bangalore, the buses will depart from Majestic.

NueGo says its buses undergo 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections. They are equipped with CCTV surveillance, driver breath analyzers, driver monitoring systems, and speed limit checks. The buses also offer amenities, such as mobile charging points, ample leg space, and comfortable reclining seats.

NueGo claims its electric coaches can cover 250 kilometres on a single charge, even while operating air conditioners in traffic conditions.

Customers can book tickets for the service through the NeuGo website and app along with other digital platforms, such as Redbus, Paytm, and Abhibus.





Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar