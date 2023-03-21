GreenCell Mobility Launches Its First Electric Bus On Agra-Delhi Route Under Its Brand NueGo

  • Home
Nuego is India’s leading Electric Bus coach brand from Greencell mobility
By carandbike Team
21-Mar-23 04:17 PM IST
Highlights
  • First Electric bus service on Agra-Delhi route
  • It can go up to 250 km in a single charge
  • Inaugural price starts at Rs 399 per seat on

GreenCell mobility has finally introduced its first-ever Electric Bus services on Agra-Delhi route. With its launch last year, it had promised to deliver seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and greener ride. The brand is currently flying its fleet across India primarily on Bhopal-Indore, Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Jaipur routes. 

 

Speaking on the launch, Devndra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are thrilled on launching our new services in the central part of the country and are entrusted to redefining the shared & connected green mobility customer experience. We are convinced that the services unveiled on this route will provide value and expediency to the travelers”.

Also read: GreenCell Mobility To Deploy Intercity Electric Buses For MSRTC From June 1

These electric coaches can run 250 kilometers in a single charge

 

NeuGo is the flagship Electric mobility coach of Greencell mobility which operates inter-city pan India. Passengers travelling on this route are offered flight-like experience. Such as, commuters are guided to the pre-allotted seats booked by the travelers. The NeuGo coaches are being run daily eight times to begin with, between Agra-Delhi. offering end to end convenience for travelers. These electric coaches can run 250 kilometers in a single charge. NueGo services will be available at a special inaugural price, starting from Rs 399 per seat on this route.

 

In Agra, the route of NueGo buses will be along Waterwork Chauraha, Kuberpur Cut and Mathura Toll while in Delhi the buses would be taking the route through ISBT Anand Vihar (ITC Travels), Sarai Kale Khan, Botanical Garden Metro and Zero Point, Noida. 

line