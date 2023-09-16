VECV To Supply GreenCell Mobility With 1,000 Electric Intercity Buses Over Next 5 Years

GreenCell Mobility and VE Commercial Vehicles have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 1000 electric buses. Under the agreement, VECV will supply Eicher electric buses to GreenCell's intercity business, NueGo, over the next five years. The MoU is non-binding.

Speaking on the MoU, Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO of GreenCell Mobility, said, “In partnering with VE Commercial Vehicles to introduce 1000 e-buses, we’re taking a giant leap towards realizing our purpose and vision at GreenCell Mobility – a cleaner, greener future for all. This collaboration strengthens our resolve to reshape the mobility landscape and lead the charge toward sustainability.”





Eicher 12-metre electric bus.

NueGo is already operational in over 30 Indian cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, and Pondicherry. NeuGo has used only electric buses since it commenced operating in 2022.



Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, said, “I am pleased to announce this partnership with an industry leader like GreenCell Mobility. At VECV, we are not just delivering vehicles; we are delivering sustainable solutions for people and goods transportation. In this regard, VECV is well aligned with the government’s mission to accomplish Net Zero emissions before 2070. With our focus on superior uptime, backed by a strong alternate fuel program, we look forward to our partnership with GreenCell Mobility, as we jointly endeavour to de-carbonize city mobility.”



Eicher currently has two electric bus offerings in the Indian market in the 9-metre and 12-metre segments. Both buses offer a claimed range of up to 300 km and charging times ranging between 2 to 4 hours depending on charger capacities.



Both companies said that they would collaborate “to ensure industry-leading vehicle

engineering, data integration and safety features in these buses.”