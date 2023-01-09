GreenCell Mobility Bags 570 e-Bus Order From Delhi Transport Department

GreenCell Mobility has announced that it has received an order of 570 electric buses from the Transport Department, Government of NCT Delhi. The order was part of a larger tender of 6,465 electric buses floated by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under the National E-Bus program.

GreenCell revealed that it had placed a bid for 1,900 12-metre e-buses in the tender with the final allocation coming to 570. The new e-buses will be deployed over the next two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Mittal, COO & Director – Finance, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are delighted to be among the winners of this tender which is part of larger goal of Government of India to deploy 50,000 E-buses on Indian roads in the next few years while modernizing and strengthening green public transportation in India. GreenCell Mobility has always lived up to the extraordinary quality and safety standards and the same shall be extended for this mandate.”

GreenCell said that the latest order secured by the company expanded its business-to-government portfolio by over 60 per cent as well as expanded the company’s presence in the country. The company said that it has till now received an order of close to 1,500 electric buses from the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh of which over 700 were delivered and in use.