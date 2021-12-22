Okinawa Autotech's Electric Scooter Sales Cross The 1 Lakh Mark In India

Gurugram based Okinawa Autotech, one of the older players in the electric two-wheeler segment, has achieved a new milestone with sales crossing the 100,000 mark in the Indian market. The company achieved the domestic sales figure with its high-speed and low-speed models, with the iPraise+ and the Praise Pro electric scooters contributing nearly 60-70 per cent share of the yearly volume. The company says this makes it the second largest-selling electric two-wheeler maker in the country after Hero Electric.

Jeetender Sharma - MD and Founder, Okinwa Autotech

Okinawa says it has expanded its dealership network to over 400 outlets across Tier II, III and rural markets to meet the growing demand. The company more recently launched the Okinawa Galaxy, a premium experience centre in Uttarakhand, which provides a premium and futuristic experience to prospective customers. The company plans to open about 50 more Galaxy stores across the country in the coming year.

Speaking about the milestone, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder - Okinawa Autotech, said, "We are glad and appreciative to those who expressed their belief in Okinawa and therefore helped us achieve this milestone. With our dynamic product selection and unique riding experiences, Okinawa has set new milestones in the mass penetration of Electric Two-Wheelers in India since its beginning. We've had only one strategy from the start - raise awareness and debunk all kinds of myths around EVs. We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists, while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of the youth who have a very different approach with two-wheelers. We remain committed in our endeavour to serve our consumers with exciting new launches and curated experiences."

About 60-70 per cent of Okinawa's sales have come from the iPraise and Praise Pro electric scooters

As part of its expansion plan, Okinawa has announced an investment of Rs. 500 crore through the next three years. The first phase will see an investment of Rs. 250 crore in the first year and will gradually increase over the coming years. The company says it has its own assembly line for motors and controls, making it the first-of-its-kind in the industry. The company plans to achieve nearly 100 per cent localisation by building the battery pack locally as well. The battery cells will continue to be imported. Okinawa has also confirmed that it plans to launch a new high-speed electric scooter in the first quarter of 2022.