Okinawa Dual: Top 5 Highlights

The Okinawa Dual was launched in the Indian market earlier this year. It is priced from Rs. 58,998 (ex-showroom). The B2B electric two-wheeler is designed to transform the delivery sector and enhance efficiency for businesses, as well as offer solutions for last-mile logistics. The Dual is described as having the largest loading capacity ever on a two-wheeler, with dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear of the vehicle. Here are the five key highlights of the Dual.

Also Read: Okinawa Autotech Reduces Prices Of Its Select Electric Scooters In Gujarat​

1. The Okinawa Dual is also offered with additional customised accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates, cold storage box for medicines, cylinder carriers, lab on wheels etc. that can seamlessly and safely carry products.

2. The electric two-wheeler is designed to carry heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, and day-to-day items like groceries, medicines and more. The Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 watt electric motor with a top speed of 25 kmph.

3. It is available in two colour options - Glossy Red and Sunrise Yellow. In terms of proportion, the electric two-wheeler measures 1770 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1075 mm in height.

4. The Dual comes with a 48V 55Ah lithium-ion detachable battery which can be charged up to 80 per cent in 1.5 hours, and fully completed in about 4-5 hours. The battery offers a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge.

5. The Okinawa Dual is also available to be purchased for personal use by an individual. For personal use, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes, and fully in about 2-3 hours, with a range of 60 km on a single charge.